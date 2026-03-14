Editor's Review Students who sat the 2025 KCSE were asked to submit their applications before April 1.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) on Friday, March 13, opened applications for 13 courses following a partnership with the Kenya Utalii College.

KUCCPS stated that students who sat the 2025 KCSE exam could apply for the 13 diploma and certificate courses at KUC through its portal before April 1.

"KUCCPS has opened its online application system for 13 diploma and certificate courses offered at KUC, marking a major milestone towards enhancing equitable, fair and efficient access to the world-respected hospitality and tourism training institution," the statement read in part.

The diploma courses include Hospitality Management, Culinary Arts, Front Office Operations, Food and Beverage Management, Housekeeping and Laundry Management, Travel and Tourism Management and Tour Guiding and Administration.

KUC also offers a Certificate in Front Office Operations, Certificate in Pastry and Bakery, Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry Operations, Certificate in Food and Beverage Service and Sales, Certificate in Travel and Tour Operations and Certificate in Tour Guiding and Administration.

A file image of the post shared by KUCCPS calling for applications for KUC courses.



KUCCPS explained that the collaboration with Kenya Utalii College is geared towards enhancing access to the lucrative and globally acclaimed hospitality and tourism training programmes.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Agnes Wahome assured applicants that the KUCCPS placement system ensures fairness and merit in access to higher education and training opportunities.

She added that the process also enables institutions to attract students from all parts of Kenya.

How to Apply

Students can submit their applications through the KUCCPS portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke

KUCCPS informed students who may need assistance in the application process to visit its offices at ACK Garden House on 1st Ngong Avenue, Community Area, Nairobi.

They can also see support at the Kenya Utalii College or any of the 58 Huduma Centres available countrywide.