Editor's Review Thousands joined the movement online before the platform went offline.

Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna has detailed the challenges suffered by his team following the launch of the 'Linda Mwananchi' website.

On Friday, March 13, Sifuna unveiled the platform for supporters to register and issue support.

Thousands joined the platform and pledged to stand by the movement as it pursues its mission.

However, on Saturday, March 14, the site was discovered to have gone down, displaying a blank user interface.

Sifuna would later explain that the website was deliberately taken offline to address the challenges raised by supporters, and also to work on its safety after malicious online attacks.

He called for patience among the supporters, assuring them that the website would be back shortly.

"Expectedly, there were thousands of malicious attacks on the website as well as hundreds of positive feedback on how we can improve. We have taken the site offline to address the issues and incorporate your ideas. We ask for your patience kidogo tu. Have a good weekend," he said.

Linda Mwananchi group in a past rally.

Sifuna, while acknowledging the good reception the website got, applauded his supporters and encouraged them to maintain the zeal.

"The website went live yesterday, and thousands of you signed up. That's the energy we need. On behalf of the entire team, thank you so much!" he said.

Linda Mwananchi came about perhaps to counter the "Linda Ground" movement started by the ODM faction that is loyal to party leader and Siaya senator Oburu Oginga.

Sifuna leads the ODM rebels who have vowed to challenge President William Ruto; in contrast, the Oburu-led faction has expressed readiness to support Ruto's re-election bid in 2027.

With Sifuna in the anti-Ruto camp are, among others, Siaya governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga senator Godfrey Osotsi, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

In Oburu's side are ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga, co-deputy party leaders, governors Abdulswamad Nassir and Simba Arati, and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, among others.

The factions have been accusing each other of being used by either Ruto or former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Oburu wing accuses their adversaries of being used by Uhuru to sabotage the broad-based government. However, the wing vowed to stick with Ruto.

On the other hand, the Sifuna faction accused their counterparts of being Ruto's loyalists and allowing him a chance to meddle in the affairs of ODM.

Each side claims their respective stances had the blessing of the late Raila Odinga, whose death last October left the party in disarray.