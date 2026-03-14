Editor's Review "I will wear my yellow everywhere, if you don’t like it, wear yours without drama."

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, on Saturday, March 14, stated that she owed nobody an apology for wearing a UDA scarf while condoling with Kiambu Senator, Karungo wa Thang'wa.





Wamuchomba addressed the public outrage after a photo of her donning the yellow scarf while posing next to a picture of Thang'wa's late mother, the late Lucia Wangui.





Other Kenyans questioned why the MP was smiling when the mood was expected to be sombre.





"I said it, I will wear my yellow everywhere, if you don’t like it, wear yours without drama. Mine is yellow unapologetically! Tomorrow tuko ready for the yellow Dub-by," Wamuchomba declared.





In photos shared by the MP, she only wore the scarf when posing for the photo and signing the condolence book, but ditched it when she spoke to the bereaved Senator.

A file image of Gathoni Wamuchomba and Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wah.







Kenyans questioned why the MP decided to bring in politics during a funeral service, especially in one where the people mourned did not subscribe to the ruling party.





Thang'wah, despite being elected on a UDA ticket, fell out with the party and its leader, President William Ruto. He is among the leaders who sided with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.





"It is not bad visiting Senator Thang'wah at his home as he mourn her dear and lovely mum, but my question is why laughing while comforting mourners just because you are wearing UDA scuff?" a user posed.





"The contrast between the sombre memorial setting and the cheerful pose with political regalia creates a striking and somewhat controversial visual moment," the Duke commented.





However, a section of Kenyans defended her, stating that some of the leaders who visited the senator's home had worn caps of Gachagua's DCP.





"Can't those who are complaining about Wamuchomba's scarf see the leaders wearing DCP caps?" Jay Theuri questioned.





Other leaders who have condoled with the Senator include Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malalah.





Thang'wah lost his mother on March 5. He described her as a pillar of strength, despite her suffering from dementia.