Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at President William Ruto after he criticized him for asking the youth to protect him during public events.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 13, Gachagua accused President Ruto of sending goons to attack him during events.

The DCP leader said if Ruto does not want young people to protect him, then he should stop sending goons after him.

“Mr. William Ruto, if you have a problem with and you feel so pained by the young people defending their leaders, stop sending your goons to attack them, their meetings, and invading places of worship,” said Gachagua.

The former DP further asked the Head of State to engage the alleged goons in legal economic activities rather than sending them to disrupt his events.

File image of President William Ruto.

“Empower those goons to engage in meaningful and legal economic activities instead of sending them to harm innocent Kenyans, especially women and children. That way, there will be no need for any protection,” Gachagua added.

Speaking on Tuesday in Samburu County, President Ruto slammed Gachagua for asking the young people to offer him protection.

The President questioned why a leader would ask the youths to offer him protection while he is politicking.

“I heard another leader the other day telling youths that if he goes to a certain place, they should pick up clubs and machetes and come protect him. So now you’re turning Kenyan youths into your personal watchmen while you live in comfort? These people are completely crazy,” Ruto stated.

This comes days after Gachagua claimed his safety is at risk, following the withdrawal of his personal security by the state.

Speaking on Monday, January 12, Gachagua asked the government to restore his security, arguing that he commands serious support across the country.

“I want to tell the people of Kenya that Rigathi Gachagua is not safe. The government withdrew security from him despite his senior status in the country. Despite the fact that he was removed from office, he commands a serious following; millions of Kenyans are behind him, hence he is a senior leader who deserves protection because of his seniority in public service and his key role in determining the next presidential election,” Gachagua said.