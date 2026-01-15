Editor's Review UDA has confirmed that President William Ruto has been mandated to spearhead structured negotiations with ODM ahead of the 2027 general election.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has confirmed that President William Ruto has been mandated to spearhead structured negotiations with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, the UDA said the National Executive Committee (NEC) acknowledged ODM’s initiative to formalize talks aimed at strengthening the Kenya Kwanza Coalition ahead of the polls.

"The NEC noted the decision of the ODM Party Central Management Committee to initiate structured negotiations with the UDA Party, in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, to strengthen the ongoing political partnership and negotiate a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 general elections," the statement read.

The NEC further confirmed that Ruto has been given the responsibility to establish the framework for these discussions.

"The NEC mandated the UDA Party Leader to establish mechanisms for structured engagement with the ODM party to achieve the desired outcome," the statement added.

File image of President William Ruto

The UDA also highlighted the achievements of the ongoing partnership between the two parties, which have laid the groundwork for closer cooperation in the run-up to the elections.

"The NEC discussed the ongoing political partnership between the UDA party and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, whose partnership has resulted in the adoption of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report of 2024, which report has already been tabled in the two houses of parliament for implementation of the legislative aspects; the establishment of the broad-based administration which has incorporated members of the ODM party into various responsibilities in government; the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the 10-point agenda and the subsequent establishment of a bipartisan implementation committee thereof; and the consensus for mutual and reciprocal support for UDA and ODM candidates respectively, which consensus resulted in the two parties winning all the Senate and National Assembly seats that were contested in the by-elections held on 27th November 2025," the statement further read.

This comes days after ODM announced plans to open talks with other political parties, beginning with UDA, ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, January 12, the Central Committee said that it has assigned the Party Leader the responsibility of leading the process.

At the same time, the committee noted that the talks would run alongside internal consultations with party members.

"The Committee meeting expressed the intention to initiate structured negotiations with different political formations, beginning with United Democratic Alliance. To this end, we have mandated the Party Leader to commence this process. Concurrently, consultations with Party members will proceed, culminating in the National Delegates Convention," the statement read.

At the same time, the committee noted that the general election is due next year and directed that immediate and structured work begin to ensure ODM is fully prepared.

"The Central Committee noted that general elections will be held next year, and resolved that the Party cannot afford to wait to begin preparations.

"The Committee directed that structured work commence immediately towards positioning ODM not only to contest next year's general elections, but to form the next government, including policy development, organisational readiness, coalition building, and candidate preparedness," the statement added.