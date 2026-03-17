Editor's Review Winnie will replace her father, the late Raila Odinga, as the representative from Nairobi County.

Delegates from the ODM Nairobi County Branch on Tuesday, March 17, endorsed EALA Member of Parliament, Winnie Odinga, for the Deputy Party Leader position.

The announcement was made by ODM Nairobi County Chairperson and Makadara MP George Aladwa during a meeting with delegates from the county.

Aladwa explained that the region lacked a representative in the party's national leadership structure and endorsed Winnie to occupy the second-senior-most seat.

He added that the region was represented by the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who passed on in 2025

"We have had several meetings over the last two months where we decided that our region must be represented in the top leadership.

Winnie Odinga during a meeting with ODM Nairobi Constituency Chairpersons and County Chair George Aladwa on March 17, 2026.

"When Baba left us, we had no representative, and that is why we, as the Nairobi County, have proposed EALA MP to represent us as one of the Deputy Party Leaders," Aladwa remarked.

Aladwa rallied the delegates to throw their support behind Winnie, even as the party plans to hold a national delegates conference on March 26.

The decision came following a meeting attended by 17 constituency chairpersons from Nairobi County.

Winnie will face off with the incumbent Deputy Party Leaders, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Ososti.

The EALA MP's presence at the meeting was her first political show-up since she spoke her mind about Senator Edwin Sifuna's removal as ODM Secretary General.

Sifuna challenged the decision by the National Delegates Council at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal and continues to maintain that he is the SG.

Winnie had made it clear that she did not agree with the process of appointing her uncle, Senator Oburu Odinga, as the ODM party leader.

She called for the Orange Party to convene a delegates' convention, where the party members would elect new leaders following the demise of her father.