Editor's Review The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) has released an updated list of recognized engineering degree programmes offered across universities in the country.

The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) has released an updated list of recognized engineering degree programmes offered across universities in the country.

The list categorizes programmes into two tiers.

Tier I includes engineering programmes accredited to Washington Accord standards, meaning they meet internationally recognized benchmarks.

Tier II consists of programmes accredited to local standards, which are recognized within Kenya but may not automatically enjoy international equivalence.

Under Tier I, only a select number of universities have programmes that meet the Washington Accord threshold.

These include Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Strathmore University, and Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

The accredited courses at this level include Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechatronics Engineering. All listed programmes under this tier are offered at undergraduate level and have been fully accredited.

EBK noted that the Tier I programmes are aligned with international engineering education standards, enabling graduates to be recognized more easily across countries that are signatories to the Washington Accord.

Tier II contains a larger number of universities and programmes accredited to local standards.

Among the institutions listed are University of Nairobi, Moi University, Egerton University, Kenyatta University, Technical University of Kenya, Technical University of Mombasa, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, University of Eldoret, and Multimedia University of Kenya among others.

Programmes under this category cover a wide range of engineering disciplines including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Mining Engineering, Marine Engineering, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, and Telecommunications and Information Engineering.

File image of Engineers Board of Kenya CEO Margaret Ogai

For instance, the University of Nairobi offers multiple accredited courses such as Civil Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Biosystems Engineering.

Moi University provides programmes in Civil and Structural Engineering, Chemical and Process Engineering, Mechanical and Production Engineering, Electrical and Telecommunications Engineering, and Industrial and Textile Engineering.

JKUAT, beyond its Tier I accredited programmes, also has several Tier II courses including Mining and Mineral Engineering, Marine Engineering, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, and Electronics and Computer Engineering.

Egerton University offers Agricultural Engineering, Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Other institutions such as Murang’a University of Technology, Machakos University, South Eastern Kenya University, Taita Taveta University, University of Embu, and Chuka University also feature on the list with accredited programmes in key engineering fields.

EBK noted that all listed programmes are undergraduate level and have been evaluated and approved based on their curriculum, facilities, staffing, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Each programme is also assigned a specific course code, which serves as an official reference for accreditation status.

EBK cautioned that it will only register graduates who have completed programmes that are duly recognized and accredited.

"The Board wishes to bring to the attention of the public the following recognized local engineering programmes. The Board shall only register persons who have pursued courses that are duly recognized by the Board," the notice read.