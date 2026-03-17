Editor's Review "This will show that Kikuyus are well represented in the House and should be respected in Kenya."

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi, on Tuesday, March 17, disclosed that he would table a motion to push for the adoption of Kikuyu as an official language in Parliament.

Koimburi revealed that the motion would petition the national assembly to afford the MPs at least two hours every week to address the house in Kikuyu.

He explained that the move would not only ensure that the community was well represented, but also guarantee that the people represented could easily follow the Parliamentary proceedings.

"I will table the motion so that Kenyans can know that Kikuyus are well represented in the House and should be respected in the Republic of Kenya," the MP stated.

Koimburi reckoned that if approved, more Kenyans would follow the discussions in Parliament since other communities also understood the Mount Kenya dialect.

A file image of MPs in the National Assembly



"The Kikuyu language is used by many; even people from other tribes know and understand it. Therefore, it is not a crime to speak the language in Parliament or when engaging with members of the public," the lawmaker reiterated.

The MP urged his National Assembly colleagues to support the motion as they would also be allowed to move motions in Parliament in their mother tongue.

He stated that if approved, Parliament would have promoted inclusivity and cultural pride among Kenyans.

Currently, MPs are only allowed to address the House in three languages: English, Kiswahili, and the Kenyan sign language.

Members who attempt to address the National Assembly in local dialect and even Sheng are often ruled out of order by the Speaker.

The provisions prescribed under Article 120 of the Constitution of Kenya aimed to ensure clarity, accessibility, and transparency in legislative processes.