Editor's Review The UK Military Chief's visit fell days after the French Army deployed 800 naval officers in Mombasa.

Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, on Tuesday, March 17, hosted Chief of the General Staff of the United Kingdom, General Sir Roland Walker, at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

According to the UK Embassy in Nairobi, General Walker was in the country to strengthen the Kenya-IK Defence Partnership.

The two military chiefs held discussions about cementing the already existing partnerships in training, CT cooperation and leadership development.

"Discussions focused on enhancing joint training initiatives, strengthening institutional capacity building, and expanding areas of operational cooperation in response to emerging regional and global security challenges," KDF wrote.

General Walker also visited Headquarters Kenya Army, where he held discussions with the Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Ketter.

CDF General Charles Kahariri and UK Chief of the General Staff Sir Roland Walker during a meeting with UK and Kenyan military officials.



"The engagement focused on strengthening military-to-military collaboration, particularly in the areas of training, capacity building, and operational readiness," the statement read in part.

Kahariri and Walker agreed that joint training initiatives continue to enhance professionalism, interoperability, and operational preparedness of the two forces.

The UK Army Chief also visited the Kenya Navy Base at Manda Bay in Lamu County, where he and his Kenyan counterpart received a briefing on the current security situation in the Boni Forest enclave.

The delegation also toured the Combined Joint Interagency Task Force, a trilateral operational platform established under the Kenya–UK–USA defence cooperation framework.

The platform integrates intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to enhance situational awareness and support coordinated joint operational planning, including direct operational support to Operation Amani Boni and maritime security along Kenya’s coastline.

Walker's visit happened within weeks of the French Army deploying 800 naval officers in Mombasa.

The French military stated that the officers were on a five-month mission to patrol the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

General Kahariri was also awarded a medal of honour by France, the Legion of Honour, for his exceptional service as a military officer.