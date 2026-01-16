Editor's Review NPS has issued a statement following the circulation of a video showing police officers from Nandi Hills Police Station assaulting a group of young men at a pool table hall in Nandi County.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement following the circulation of a video showing police officers from Nandi Hills Police Station assaulting a group of young men at a pool table hall in Nandi County.

In its statement on Friday, January 16, NPS stated that it is aware of the video, further confirming when and where the incident occurred.

"The National Police Service (NPS) is aware of, and deeply concerned by, reports and CCTV footage circulating on social media that depicts an incident of alleged serious misconduct by police officers in Nandi Hills Police Station, Nandi County. A quick review indicates this incident took place on the 10 January 2026," the statement read.

NPS condemned the actions shown in the footage, describing them as unacceptable and contrary to the values, laws, and human rights principles governing police work.

"The NPS is appalled by what has been depicted and unequivocally condemns such barbaric behaviour which has no place in a civilised society. The actions portrayed constitute a clear violation of the National Police Service Act, the Code of Conduct for Police Officers, and the fundamental principles of human rights and dignity that the Service is sworn to uphold.

"Such behaviour is an affront to the dedicated and professional majority of officers who serve with integrity and commitment," the statement added.

According to NPS, Inspector General Douglas Kanja has personally reviewed the footage and has directed that immediate action be taken, including a fast-tracked investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit.

NPS assured the public that the investigation will be handled professionally and transparently, with cooperation from independent oversight bodies to ensure credibility.

"The Inspector General of the National Police Service has personally gained sight of the galling clip and has ordered a comprehensive and swift investigation into the incident. The Internal Affairs Unit have three days to finalise their work.

"This will be conducted with the utmost professionalism to establish the full facts and circumstances, and the Service will work closely with other independent institutions to ensure transparency and accountability," the statement continued.

NPS made it clear that disciplinary action will follow once investigations are complete, warning that any officer found responsible will face the full force of the law and internal regulations.

"Upon conclusion of the investigation, any officer found culpable will be dealt with accordingly," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the disturbing incident

In a statement on Friday, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan confirmed that the authority had taken note of the viral video circulating on social media and immediately deployed a Rapid Investigations Team to the scene.

"The video, which is timestamped at approximately 2350 hours, appears to show several police officers entering a room where the young men were playing pool and subsequently subjecting them to physical assault," he stated.

The CCTV footage, which sparked public outrage online, depicted uniformed officers raiding the pool hall where several young men were engaged in a game.

The officers commanded the youths to lie on the ground before proceeding to physically assault them.

Some victims were slapped while others were struck with batons during the incident that lasted approximately eight minutes before the officers departed the premises.

IPOA condemned the conduct displayed in the video, calling for restraint and proper procedures in policing operations.

"The Authority condemns any use of unnecessary and unwarranted force in policing, calls for calm as it undertakes investigations, and reaffirms its commitment to impartial inquiries and the promotion of accountability and professionalism within the National Police Service," Hassan added.