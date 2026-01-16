Editor's Review The restrictions are on the presidential candidate's movements and communications.

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, is reportedly under siege as vote counting continues in Uganda's presidential election.

In a statement, NUP said military and police forces have encircled the opposition leader's residence, effectively confining him and his wife to their property.

"The military and police have surrounded the residence of President Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, effectively placing him and his wife under house arrest. Security officers have unlawfully jumped over the perimeter fence and are now erecting tents within his compound," the party stated.

NUP's head of Finance, Benjamin Katana, confirmed the restrictions on the presidential candidate's movements and communications.

"He is under house arrest. The Military and police surrounded his house last evening. He is not allowed to interact with his agents," Katana revealed.

He questioned the legality of the confinement, arguing that proper legal procedures should be followed if there are any allegations against Wine.

"His home is not a gazetted place of detention; if he has committed any crime, there is due process. He can be arrested, arraigned in court, and dealt with in accordance with the law," Katana stated.

Collage of Uganda's incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and NUP candidate Bobi Wine.



The house arrest comes as Uganda's Electoral Commission continues tallying votes from Thursday's presidential election.

Preliminary results released on Friday showed incumbent President Yoweri Museveni maintaining a substantial lead in the race. With approximately half of polling stations reporting, the long-serving leader had secured 76.25 percent of votes cast, while his main challenger, Wine, trailed significantly with just 19.85 percent. Six other candidates shared the remaining votes.

The opposition leader's confinement follows a contentious election day marked by numerous allegations of irregularities. On Thursday, January 15, Wine had raised serious concerns about the electoral process, claiming widespread violations were undermining the integrity of the vote.

In his election day statement, the pop star-turned-politician alleged that internet services had been completely disabled across the country and accused authorities of orchestrating massive ballot stuffing at polling centers nationwide.

"The world needs to know what is happening in Uganda on election day. The Internet is switched off. Massive ballot stuffing reported everywhere," Wine stated at the time.

He further alleged that several NUP officials had been detained, including the party's Deputy President for the Western Region.

Wine also claimed that numerous polling agents and supervisors from his party had been either abducted or forcibly removed from polling stations, alongside reports of systematic failures of voting machines and violent intimidation at various voting centers.