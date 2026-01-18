Editor's Review Police Officers have arrested 30-year-old Daniel Tanapua in connection with the brutal killing of his 16-year-old nephew, Alpha Lemoosa.

In a statement on Saturday January 17, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect was arrested by officers from Baragoi Police Station.

According to the DCI, the tragic incident occurred in Tuum, Samburu County, after a domestic disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the death of the 16-year-old.

“Law Enforcement Officers from Baragoi Police Station have arrested 30-year-old Daniel Tanapua, the prime suspect in the brutal killing of his 16-year-old nephew, Alpha Lemoosa, in Tuum Location, Samburu North Sub-County.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the tragedy unfolded shortly after the two shared an evening meal. What began as a domestic disagreement quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, ending in the tragic death of the teenager,” read the statement.

Police officers who arrived at the scene found Alpha’s body lifeless in a pool of blood. The officers recovered a blood-stained Somali sword believed to have been used in the attack.

“The body was subsequently transported to Baragoi Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation and post-mortem examination,” DCI stated.

The officers then launched a manhunt for the suspect and arrested him at a hideout where he was attempting to wash the clothes he was wearing that had blood stains.

“Tanapua was later arrested at his hideout, where he was found attempting to wash blood-stained clothes in a bid to destroy evidence,” DCI added.

The 30-year-old suspect is currently in police custody, undergoing processing, pending arraignment.

