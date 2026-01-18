Editor's Review Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) against entering into a pre-election coalition agreement with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) against entering into a pre-election coalition agreement with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking on Saturday, January 17, Kalonzo said the ODM party does not share a common vision with President William Ruto’s UDA party.

The former vice president pointed out that President Ruto once referred to the late Raila Odinga as a witch doctor.

“William Ruto once called my late brother Raila a witchdoctor, that man of riddles, and even said they would escort him all the way back to Bondo. Yet today, some want us to believe that William Ruto and ODM share a common vision.

“Every Kenyan knows what Raila stood for: justice, fairness, the dignity of paychecks, and a democracy that protects the people, not power that preys on them,” said Kalonzo.

File image of President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga.

The Wiper leader said the ODM party should join the united opposition if they believe in Raila's vision.

“If indeed they believe in the vision of Raila Odinga, then the first point of go should be the united opposition. We are ready to sit with Oburu, Sifuna, and everybody else,” Kalonzo stated.

Further, Kalonzo said ODM should openly state that it no longer subscribes to Raila’s vision if it chooses to form a coalition with UDA.

“If they decide to join Ruto, then they should be honest enough to admit that they no longer share the vision and purpose of their fallen leader,” Kalonzo added.

This comes days after UDA announced that President Ruto has been mandated to spearhead structured negotiations with ODM ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, the UDA said the National Executive Committee (NEC) acknowledged ODM’s initiative to formalize talks aimed at strengthening the Kenya Kwanza Coalition ahead of the polls.

"The NEC noted the decision of the ODM Party Central Management Committee to initiate structured negotiations with the UDA Party, in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, to strengthen the ongoing political partnership and negotiate a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 general elections," the statement read.

The NEC further confirmed that Ruto has been given the responsibility to establish the framework for these discussions.

"The NEC mandated the UDA Party Leader to establish mechanisms for structured engagement with the ODM party to achieve the desired outcome," the statement added.

On Monday, January 12, the ODM party announced plans to open talks with other political parties, beginning with UDA, ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Central Committee assigned the Party Leader Oburu Oginga the responsibility of leading the process.

At the same time, the committee noted that the talks would run alongside internal consultations with party members.