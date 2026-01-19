Editor's Review Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered bhang valued at Ksh11,610,000.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)’s Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered bhang valued at Ksh11,610,000.

In a statement on Monday, January 19, DCI said the suspect was arrested after the ANU detectives stopped a Toyota Voxy vehicle along the Kabarak-Nakuru Road.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape, but his co-driver, identified as Dennis Mukungua, was apprehended.

“Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives from Nakuru have arrested a trafficker, confiscating bhang valued at approximately Sh11,610,000 in the streets. Acting on credible intelligence, detectives collaborating with officers from the Dog Unit intercepted a silver Toyota Voxy with registration number KBN 486Z along Kabarak-Nakuru Road.

“While the driver managed to slip through the net, the co-driver, identified as Dennis Mukungua, was not so fortunate and was swiftly apprehended,” DCI stated.

The detectives searched the vehicle and recovered 12 green sacks and 12 bales of bhang, weighing a total of 387 kilograms.

Mukungua, along with the impounded vehicle and the seized narcotics, was escorted to the police station for processing ahead of arraignment.

Elsewhere, DCI detectives in Keiyo South teamed up with police officers from Metkei Police Station and intercepted a Toyota Fielder in Kapchorwa area of Kamwosor Location.

A search of the vehicle uncovered seven bags of bhang, leading to the immediate arrest of the driver, Vincent Odhiambo

Odhiambo was escorted, along with the seized drugs and vehicle, to Metkei police station for necessary legal proceedings.

This comes days after sleuths arrested two suspected drug traffickers and recovered 23 stones of cannabis sativa after intercepting a vehicle along the Awasi–Kisumu highway.

The suspects, identified as Hussein Sharif Abdala and Fania Hamisi, a Ugandan national, were travelling in a motor vehicle which was officially assigned to transport sugar.

The arrest of the two suspects followed a high-speed chase after the occupants failed to stop when flagged down at the roadblock.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted at the Ngere area along the Kisumu–Kericho highway, where a search led to the recovery of the suspected narcotics.

The suspects are in police custody ahead of their arraignment in court.