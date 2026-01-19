Editor's Review KeNHA has announced temporary traffic disruptions along a busy section of the Mayoni-Bungoma Road in Bungoma County to allow for scheduled road works.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced temporary traffic disruptions along a busy section of the Mayoni-Bungoma Road in Bungoma County to allow for scheduled road works.

In a notice on Sunday, January 18, KeNHA explained the first phase of the disruption, saying the Kanduyi-bound lane will be closed for several days starting next week.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that the dual section of Mayoni - Bungoma (B139) Road between Musikoma Roundabout and Kanduyi Junction with A8 will experience traffic disruption as the Kanduyi-bound lane will be temporary closed from Monday, January 19, 2026, at 6.00 am to Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 6.00 pm," the notice read.

KeNHA further outlined the second phase of the works, which will involve the temporary closure of the opposite lane.

"The Mayoni-bound lane will be temporarily closed from Monday, January 26, 2026 at 6.00 am to Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 6.00 pm," the notice added.

KeNHA urged road users to exercise caution and comply with traffic instructions during the construction period.

"This is to allow for surface dressing works along the dual section of the road. Motorists are advised to approach the work zones with caution and follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site," the notice further read.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after KeNHA gave owners of billboards, nursery beds, and temporary structures along James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport a 14-day ultimatum to remove them.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 13, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority is planning to commence capacity enhancement, landscaping, and beautification works along the corridor.

Kimeli directed the owners of the roadside developments to remove them within 14 days and warned that any structures remaining after the deadline would be removed without notifying the owners.

"This is to notify all roadside development owners/operators (billboards, direction and advertisement signs, nursery beds and temporary structures) within James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (A8/B10) Highway of the commencement of capacity enhancement landscaping and beautification works between this section.

"Consequently, all roadside developments (billboards, direction and advertisement signs, tree nursery beds and temporary structures) within the said road reserve should be removed within 14 days from the date of this Notice to pave way for implementation of the project works, otherwise they shall be removed without further reference to the owner/operators," KeNHA stated.