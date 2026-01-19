Editor's Review The images show the two leaders in casual attire.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua and his deputy leader Cleophas Malala have concluded a three-day strategic retreat as the party prepares to roll out its activities for the year.

In a statement on Monday, January 19, Gachagua announced that following the retreat with like-minded legislators, he has tasked Senator Cleophas Malala to spearhead the implementation of the party's Plan of Action for the year.

The former Deputy President shared photos from the retreat showing him and Malala in a relaxed setting, appearing to be in deep discussion.

File image of DCP leaders Rigathi Gachagua and Cleophas Malala.

The images, which show the two leaders in casual attire during what appeared to be informal deliberations, come at a time when speculation has been high about Malala's position within the party.

"After a 3-day retreat with like-minded legislators, this morning, with the DCP Democracy Deputy Party Leader, we have ratified the Plan of Action for the year. I have tasked Senator Cleophas Malala to spearhead the implementation of this Action on behalf of the party," Gachagua stated.

Malala's prolonged absence from public events had fueled speculation about his loyalty to Gachagua's party.

Malala was last seen publicly on December 31, 2025, when he presided over the finals of the Malala Super Cup tournament in Kakamega County.

His conspicuous absence from subsequent DCP events raised questions among political observers and sparked online chatter about a possible political realignment.

However, Gachagua has moved to clarify the situation, explaining that Malala had taken ill after organizing the football tournament and requested time off to recuperate.

The former Deputy President accused allies of President Ruto of orchestrating a misinformation campaign aimed at creating divisions within his party.

File image of DCP leaders Rigathi Gachagua and Cleophas Malala.

Speaking over the weekend, Gachagua described Malala as a bold leader and a man of principle, dismissing the defection rumors as the work of political opponents.

“Cleophas Malala is a bold leader and a man of principle. Malala was in Kakamega for the Malala Super Cup, after which he fell seriously ill and asked me for permission to rest for a while before returning to party affairs.”

“But these Ruto’s people are stuck; their work now is just spreading rumors,” Gachagua stated.