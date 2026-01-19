Editor's Review According to the governor, this move will allow the entrepreneurs to channel their limited resources toward building and expanding their ventures.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has reiterated his administration’s focus on uplifting young people and nurturing small businesses.

Speaking during the Nyota disbursement ceremony at Kasarani Sports Centre on Monday, January 19, he assured that the Nairobi County Government remains committed to supporting new entrepreneurs as they begin their business journeys.

Sakaja said the county will remove financial barriers that often discourage startups by waiving business permit fees for beginners.

According to the governor, this will allow young entrepreneurs to channel their limited resources toward building and expanding their ventures.

He urged beneficiaries to value small opportunities, explaining that modest capital can lay the foundation for sustainable businesses.

"Do not despise small beginnings. What you receive today can help you start a business, and that business can grow not only benefiting you, but also creating opportunities for others.

"As a county, we will stand with you as you start your businesses. We are waiving business permit fees for beginners so that nothing holds you back from turning your ideas into livelihoods," he said.

File image of Johnson Sakaja during the Nyota disbursement ceremony at Kasarani Sports Centre

This comes a week after Sakaja stepped in to support three Grade 10 learners who were unable to report to secondary school due to lack of fees.

A report aired on Citizen TV on Monday, January 12, focused on the plight of 15-year-old Nicholas Otieno from Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi, who remained at home as his peers reported for Grade 10 admission.

Despite having secured a place at Kabungut Boys High School in Bomet County, Nicholas has been forced to do menial jobs, including selling water, to help his family put food on the table.

The same challenge was facing 17-year-old Moses Njiru, also from Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum, who was admitted to St. Ignatius Mukumu Boys High School in Kakamega County but failed to report due to lack of fees and other basic school requirements.

In Trans Nzoia County, another learner, Ruth Akiru, was also left behind after being admitted to Tar Tar Girls High School in West Pokot County.

Following the report, Sakaja confirmed that his foundation, Johnson Sakaja Foundation, would take up the education sponsorship of all three students.

"I've just gotten a confirmation from Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi Governor, saying that he will sponsor all the three students, Nicholas Otieno, Moses Njiru, and Ruth Akiru, through the Sakaja Foundation and they should meet him in City Hall tomorrow," Citizen TV news anchor Trevor Ombija confirmed.