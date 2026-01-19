Editor's Review Pauline Njoroge has defended her support for Winnie Odinga amid growing political debate within the ODM Party.

Pauline Njoroge has defended her support for Winnie Odinga amid growing political debate within the ODM Party.

In a statement on Monday, January 19, Njoroge addressed allegations circulating online that Winnie's activities are sponsored, and describing the Kibra rally as an organic event that contrasted with a previous ODM gathering.

"Yesterday I saw a couple of bloggers whose sponsors are well known questions my support for Winnie, with some suggesting that this somehow proves she is being sponsored by Uhuru. Sponsored for what exactly? The Kibra rally was organic.

"It didn’t require heavy branding or massive resources. In fact, it stood in sharp contrast to a previous rally that was heavily branded and heavily mobilised, yet still paled in comparison to yesterday’s numbers, energy and authenticity," she said.

Njoroge likened her support for Winnie to family loyalty, stating that her confidence in Winnie is based on familiarity and long-held observations of her character.

"Questioning my support for Winnie is like questioning my support for my own sister. I know Winnie. I have worked with her. Her recent moves do not surprise me. I saw what she was made of long time ago, and I have been waiting eagerly for her moment of manifestation," she added.

Njoroge went on to recount her close interactions with Winnie during Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) campaign, describing moments that revealed Winnie’s intellect, independence of thought, and passion for governance and politics.

"I got to interact with Winnie closely during Baba’s AUC campaign. That is where I saw who she really is… brilliant, bold and deeply thoughtful. On those long flights, we would often sit together and I thoroughly enjoyed our conversations about politics and governance. She has depth, perspective and is not a conformist.

"During our times in Addis Ababa, we would both marvel at the progress the city had made, and lament the direction our own city was headed," she further said.

File image of Pauline Njoroge

Njoroge further highlighted Winnie’s political grounding, saying her discussions with Raila Odinga reflected a deep understanding of history, geopolitics, and regional affairs.

"I would also listen in on her conversations with Baba about the countries we were visiting… their political histories, geography and post-independence trajectories. They would dissect political dynamics and regional relationships in remarkable details, as well as geographical positioning… borders, lakes etc. That is when I realized how much Winnie mirrors her father intellectually. Baba did not only imprint his heart with her, he shaped her mind and passed on his passion," she explained.

Njoroge also pointed out Winnie’s commitment to justice and fairness, recalling instances where Winnie stood by her during internal political challenges.

"Winnie is also deeply concerned about justice and fairness. She will fight fiercely for those denied either. A couple of times some people tried to sideline me behind Baba’s back, using my perceived proximity to Uhuru as an excuse.

"But Winnie, Raila Jnr, Dennis Onyango and the late George Odour consistently stood up for me and protected my space. They believed in my convictions and supported me fully," she added.

Njoroge reaffirmed her belief in Winnie's political journey, expressing admiration for her courage and determination, adding that Winnie will actively defend both ODM’s younger leadership and Raila's political legacy.

"So yes, I know Winnie! I know what she carries in her heart and I know what she carries in her mind. I admire her courage and to an extent her stubbornness, and I am genuinely excited about her journey.

"I know without a doubt that she will not sit back and watch as Babu, Sifuna, and the young leaders in ODM are sidelined. She will fight for the heart and soul of the party. She will fight for her father’s legacy," she concluded.

Speaking at a rally at Kamkunji Grounds in Kibera on Sunday, January 18, Winnie criticised some ODM leaders for allegedly attempting to push party members out.

She described the move as contrary to the party’s democratic principles, warning that nobody should be removed from ODM and that actions undermining inclusivity went against the party’s core values.

"Nobody will be removed from ODM. There is no day when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga told anyone to go away from the party. They say that we are questioning too many things in the party, and when we do so, they say we should leave the party. If we leave, who will they remain with?" she posed.

Winnie pointed out the importance of dialogue and unity, urging ODM to convene a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to allow members to collectively discuss and decide the party’s direction.

She noted that divergent views are a normal part of a democratic party and that the grassroots should not be sidelined.

"We want to go to the NDC, and there, things will be hot," she declared.