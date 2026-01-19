Editor's Review The continental football body reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced it will take disciplinary action following chaotic scenes that marred the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 final between hosts Morocco and Senegal.

In a statement released on Monday, January 19, CAF strongly condemned what it described as ‘unacceptable behaviour’ by some players and officials during the highly charged final played in Rabat.

The continental football body reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct, particularly actions directed at match officials and tournament organizers.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers,” the statement read.

CAF confirmed it is reviewing all available footage from the final and will refer the matter to the relevant judicial bodies, with sanctions expected for those found culpable.

The dramatic final ended with Senegal clinching their second AFCON title in five years, but the match was overshadowed by controversy late in regulation time.

File image of the Senegal players after winning the 2025 AFCON tournament.

With the score still goalless deep into stoppage time, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review of a challenge in the box. The decision sparked furious protests from the bench and players in Senegal.

Tempers flared moments earlier after a Senegal goal had been ruled out, further fueling frustration.

In protest, Senegal's head coach briefly led his players off the pitch, causing a delay of close to 20 minutes as officials worked to restore order. Amid the standoff, Sadio Mane remained on the field, urging his teammates to return and complete the match.

When play eventually resumed, Morocco had a golden chance to win it from the spot. However, their forward’s chipped penalty was comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The referee then blew for full time, sending the match into extra time.

Senegal ultimately took advantage of the momentum shift, scoring the decisive goal early in extra time to secure the trophy.