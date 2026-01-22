Editor's Review The Jubilee Party has appointed former Narok North Member of Parliament Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta as the new Secretary General, replacing Jeremiah Kioni.

The Jubilee Party has appointed former Narok North Member of Parliament Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta as the new Secretary General, replacing Jeremiah Kioni.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, the party said the change was made following a national Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Jubilee Party National Executive Committee under the leadership of H.E. Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta C.G.H. is pleased to announce the appointment of former Narok North Member of Parliament, Hon. Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta, as the Party Secretary General,” read the statement in part.

Ole Kenta is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi.

The new Jubilee Secretary General was first elected to Parliament in 2013 on a TNA ticket and served two consecutive terms before running for the Narok County gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

He has also served in key public institutions, including as Chairman of the Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) and as a Director at the Geothermal Development Company (GDC).

Jubilee party expressed confidence that Ole Kenta will bring a wealth of experience to the party and help Fred Matiangi in his 2027 presidential ambition.

“A public servant by conviction, Hon. Kenta brings to the Party a wealth of experience in elective politics, legal expertise, strategic management, and institutional governance at a critical moment when the Party is strengthening its structures and positioning itself to win seats across the country, and deliver Dr. Fred Matingi’s Presidency in the forthcoming General Elections.

Further, the party urged all members and supporters to accord Ole Kenta full cooperation and support in the new responsibility.

Ole Kenta will be deputized by former Education CAS Zack Kinuthia. Meanwhile, Kioni has been elevated to the position of Jubilee Deputy Party leader.

This comes months after the Jubilee Party named Matiang’i as the Deputy Party leader.

In a statement on October 30, Kioni said the decision was made during the party’s NEC meeting chaired by Uhuru.

The committee also unanimously approved Matiang’i as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

"We have received and formally accepted Dr. Fred Matiang’i’s application for his presidential bid, and the NEC has agreed that he carries our flag. We have also appointed Matiang’i as our Deputy Party Leader going forward," Kioni stated.