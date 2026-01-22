Editor's Review The High Court has declared the merger between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and the Amani National Congress (ANC) party as unconstitutional.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, January 22, Justice Bahati Mwamuye said the dissolution of ANC did not meet the legal threshold required to dissolve a registered political party.

The High Court Judge noted that ANC remains a duly registered political party in Kenya.

“A declaration be and is hereby issued that the Amani National Congress remains a duly registered political party under the laws of Kenya and its full registration status and legal personality are hereby restored,” Judge Mwamuye ruled.

Consequently, Justice Mwamuye directed the Registrar of Political Parties to update the official register to reflect that ANC continues to exist and formally confirm its legal status.

File image of Musalia Mudavadi.

Further, the High Court barred any transfer, disposal, or interference with ANC’s assets, with effect from February 6, 2025.

On January 17, 2025, the UDA party announced its merger with Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC party.

In a press briefing at State House, Nairobi, UDA chairperson Cecil Mbarire announced that Lamu Governor Issa Timamy will serve as the Deputy Party Leader following the merger.

Mbarire also named Kelvin Lunani as the Vice Chairman, while Emuhaya MP Omboko Milema was named as the Deputy Secretary General.

The UDA Chairperson also announced that the party would be rebranding following the merger.

"The United Democratic Alliance party and the Amani National Congress have today merged as one, known as the United Democratic Alliance party, which is also going to change its name in the branding.

"The party has incorporated ANC's identity symbols in the logo, imagery, and topography in the brand of the new party and shall resultantly make a myriad of changes in the governance and operations of the party,” Mbarire announced.

Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) ratified the dissolution of the ANC party in a gazette notice on March 7, 2025.

According to the notice, the ANC dissolution was ratified, following the decision by the members of its top brass.

"Pursuant to sections 9 and 34C of the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D and Paragraph 22 of the Second Schedule to the Political Parties Act, it is notified for the information of the general public that, Amani National Congress (ANC) at its Special National Delegates Congress of Friday, 7th February, 2025 resolved to voluntarily dissolve in line with the ANC Party constitution; Amani National Congress (ANC) stands dissolved," the notice read.