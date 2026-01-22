Editor's Review A planned roundtable interview between Rigathi Gachagua and a group of journalists from Northern Kenya has been abruptly cancelled, sparking outrage on social media.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, the North Kenya Media Practitioners announced their collective decision to cancel the interview, explaining that their choice followed extensive internal discussions and was guided by their professional values.

"It is with deep regret that we inform our esteemed audience of our collective decision to terminate the planned roundtable interview scheduled with Hon. Rigathi Gachagua.

"After careful consideration and internal deliberations, we have concluded that proceeding with the interview would not align with our core principles of responsible journalism, national unity, and constructive public discourse," the statement read.

The media group said they had been monitoring Gachagua’s recent statements and felt they were increasingly harmful to social cohesion.

"We have been closely following the recent public statements and rhetoric, which have increasingly been characterized as divisive, often emphasizing ethnic and regional divisions at a time when Kenya needs voices that unite rather than polarize," the statement added.

The North Kenya Media Practitioners also expressed concern that the interview could turn into a platform for unproven claims and personal attacks.

"Furthermore, we are concerned about the potential for the interview to devolve into character assassination or the dissemination of unsubstantiated allegations against individuals or institutions, without adequate evidence or willingness to engage in balanced, fact-based dialogue," the statement continued.

Emphasizing their commitment to ethical journalism and national cohesion, the group said they could not host a conversation that might inflame tensions.

"As a media outlet committed to upholding ethical standards, fostering informed debate, and promoting peace and cohesion in our society, we cannot in good conscience provide a platform that risks amplifying such harmful narratives," the statement added.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

While acknowledging the importance of allowing public figures to address the nation, the North Kenya Media Practitioners said the necessary assurances for a respectful and substantive discussion were lacking.

"This decision is not taken lightly, as we value the importance of giving public figures the opportunity to address the nation directly. However, the assurance we sought-that the discussion would remain respectful, evidence-based, and focused on substantive issues-was not forthcoming," the statement concluded.

The move triggered sharp criticism from senior lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who argued that the media had a duty to challenge Gachagua through tough questioning rather than silencing him.

He insisted that disagreeing with a politician’s views was not a valid reason to deny them a platform.

"What a shame. I personally don't agree with Gachagua on many things. But in the last three weeks Gachagua brought to the fore a very important national question, corruption/theft by the political elites in NFD and low quality leadership saddled with the people.

"The media cannot boycott him because they disagree with him; the media expresses an opinion only when rendering an editorial. They should have interviewed him and asked him all the hard and difficult questions they had in mind. Boycotting Gachagua by NFD media is a stupid act of journalistic cowardice," he said.

Mohamed Wehliye also condemned the boycott, saying it contradicted the principles of tolerance and free expression.

"This is a rubbish take by the way. If you don't like what Riggy G says or stands for, it doesn't mean you curtail his rights to speak. You can't accuse him of intolerance & then be this intolerant. Riggy G has the right to be heard by all Kenyans," he stated.

Elsewhere, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed ruled out any possibility of ODM Party engaging with Gachagua's DCP Party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 21, the MP dismissed the idea of coalition talks with Gachagua, citing the impeached deputy president's divisive rhetoric and tribal politics as a major barrier to any political cooperation.

"No, no, the DCP, we can't discuss anything with them. Can you discuss anything with Gachagua?" Junet asked. "He's the only impeached deputy president in Africa."

The National Assembly Minority Leader accused Gachagua of perpetuating tribalism and dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines, pointing to his controversial statements about communities and political shareholding.

"Because what that guy says and talks, you know, he's talking about my community, that community, this community, shares. These ones have shares. These ones should leave Kenya. These ones are Ugandans. He's always talking about communities and dividing Kenyans," Junet said. "How can we discuss anything with such a person?"

Despite shutting the door on Gachagua, Junet acknowledged that politics remains fluid and unpredictable, leaving room for other political arrangements ahead of the 2027 polls.

"Politics is the art of the unknown. Anything can happen in politics. Friends are foes tomorrow, foes are friends tomorrow. It's normal in politics," he stated.