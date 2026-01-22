Editor's Review Lawyer Katwa Kigen and IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan are among the 15 nominees picked for the positions.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has concluded the recruitment and selection process for the appointment of Judges of the Court of Appeal.

Lawyer Katwa Kigen and Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan are among the 15 nominees picked for the positions.

In a statement on Thursday, January 22, the JSC said it will transmit the names to President William Ruto for formal appointment.

"The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has concluded the recruitment and selection process for appointment of Judges of the Court of Appeal and is in the process of transmitting the names of the nominees to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya for appointment, in accordance with Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010," the statement read.

JSC added that the selection process was rigorous and transparent, and it comprised advertisement of vacancies and public participation before shortlisting.

"The recruitment process was rigorous, transparent, competitive, and transmitted live. It also comprised public advertisement of vacancies, public participation before shortlisting, public interviews, and comprehensive vetting undertaken in line with the Constitution, the Judicial Service Act, and applicable regulations," the statement added.

File image of Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna

JSC further said its decision was guided by constitutional principles aimed at ensuring the highest standards for Kenya’s judiciary.

"In reaching its decision, the Commission was guided by constitutional principles, including merit, integrity, fairness, gender parity, inclusivity, and regional balance. Candidates were evaluated on professional competence, written and oral communication skills, integrity, fairness, good judgement, legal and life experience, and a demonstrable commitment to public service, the rule of law and constitutionalism," the statement continued.

According to JSC, upon appointment, the new judges will expand the Court of Appeal, which is expected to improve efficiency in handling cases.

"Upon appointment, the additional Judges will increase the capacity of the Court of Appeal from twenty-seven (27) to forty-two (42) Judges, strengthening the Court's ability to address the existing backlog of cases and enhancing access to justice through the timely hearing and determination of appeals," the statement further read.

The other nominees for the Court of Appeal include Lady Justice Hedwig Imbosa Ong’udi, Justice Mathews Nduma Nderi, Lady Justice Linnet Mumo Ndolo, Justice Enock Chacha Mwita, Lady Justice Lucy Mwihaki Njuguna, and Justice Samson Odhiambo Okongo.

Others are Lady Justice Rachel Chepkoech Ngetich, Justice Stephen Andersen Radido Okiyo, Brown Murungi Kairaria, Paul Lilan, Justice Munyao Sila, Johnson Okoth Okello, and Justice Byram Ongaya.

File image of Justice Chacha Mwita

This comes days after JSC announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Kadhi of Kenya.

In an advertisement on Friday, January 16, JSC invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the position.

In addition to the Chief Kadhi position, JSC also advertised vacancies for Registrar, JSC, Assistant Director, ICT (Security), and Assistant Director, ICT (Infrastructure).

Applicants are required to visit the JSC jobs portal https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2/ for detailed job descriptions, requirements for appointment, and to apply for the positions.

JSC said the applicants should submit their applications by February 5, 2026, at 5.00 P.M.

The service noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews and warned that canvassing will lead to disqualification.

"Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification," JSC said.