The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has named its candidates for the upcoming ward by-elections in Mbeere North.

In a statement on Friday, January 23, UDA confirmed that it will field Duncan Mukang'u Jnr in Evurore Ward and Peterson Njeru Njiru, popularly known as Weche, in Muminji Ward.

UDA went on to commend the aspirants for their decision to seek elective office and their willingness to serve the people of Mbeere North.

"The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party will be fielding Duncan Mukang'u Jnr and Peterson Njeru Njiru (Weche) at Evurore and Muminji Wards during the by-election on 26th February, 2026.

"We commend them for their courage and commitment to leadership, taking a significant step towards representing and serving our people as members of the County Assembly," the statement read.

UDA also detailed the events surrounding the submission of nomination papers, noting the presence of top UDA officials and government leaders in a show of unity and support.

"Cecily Mbarire, National Chairperson joined our Party flag bearers as they submitted their nomination papers at Siakago IEBC offices accompanied by Leonard Wamuthende, MP for Mbeere North, Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes," the statement concluded.

File image of UDA leadership with the Mbeere North ward candidates

Embu County Speaker Josiah Thiriku on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, declared the Muminji and Evurore ward seats vacant after their former holders stepped down to pursue higher political office.

Former Muminji MCA Newton Kariuki, alias Karish, and former Evurore MCA Duncan Mbui tendered their resignations to vie for the Mbeere North Parliamentary seat.

Their exit triggered the constitutional requirement for a by-election in the affected wards, setting the stage for yet another heightened political activity in Embu.

The Mbeere North contest has already produced a winner, with UDA’s Leo Wamuthende clinching victory in the parliamentary by-election.

Wamuthende secured 15,802 votes, narrowly defeating Karish of the Democratic Party (DP), who garnered 15,308 votes.

Wamuthende thanked Mbeere North residents for electing him as their MP and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the residents of Mbeere North.

In a statement, he vowed to ensure fairness in the distribution of bursaries and development projects across Mbeere North.

"I want to thank the people of Mbeere North, whichever side you chose. I am now a member of the national assembly. I have made a commitment not only to those who elected me but to all residents of Mbeere North.

"I will be fair, I will discharge my duties without any discrimination; I will meet all my pledges, I will ensure fair distribution of bursaries, free secondary education for day schools and development," he said.

Wamuthende also vowed to complete development projects that were started by his predecessor, Geoffrey Ruku.

"I am very committed to serving the people of Mbeere North and more so to ensure the steps made by the former member of parliament, whatever projects that are underway, I will complete and start others," he added.

On his part, Karish thanked all his supporters and acknowledged the unity and resilience they demonstrated throughout the campaign.

"I extend my deepest gratitude and warmest congratulations to each one of you. Your unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to our shared progress continue to inspire me every single day," he said.

Karish then expressed appreciation for the trust placed in him at the ballot and praised the community’s determination.

"Thank you for giving me a chance at the ballot at for the overwhelming trust you have shown, the support you have given, and the hope you continue to place in our collective journey. Every milestone we achieve stands as a testament to your hard work, determination, and the unbreakable spirit of our community," he added.

Karish also called for calm, peace, and patience as he prepares to pursue further action over the by-election results.

"I urge you to be calm, maintain peace and be patient as we pursue the next steps to fight for justice over the just concluded by-election outcome," he continued.

Karish concluded by reaffirming his long-term commitment to serving the people of Mbeere North with integrity and dedication.

"As we look to the future, I remain committed to serving you with integrity, humility, and dedication. May we continue building a stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive Mbeere North for generations to come," he concluded.