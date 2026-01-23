Editor's Review The exercise is specifically designed for successfully selected NYOTA Project beneficiaries.

The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) has announced plans to conduct a Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Awareness and Screening Exercise for beneficiaries of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project.

In a statement on Friday, January 23, NYOTA outlined key requirements for the upcoming exercise targeting 63,000 RPL beneficiaries under the programme.

According to the notice dated January 23, 2026, the RPL exercise is specifically designed for successfully selected NYOTA Project beneficiaries who possess prior skills, experience, or informal training.

Participants are required to apply through dialing *254# and must report to their designated centres carrying their national identity cards.

NITA has provided contact numbers for inquiries: 0756 307 121, 0785 095 026, and 0800222221.

The Recognition of Prior Learning component allows individuals with existing skills and experience gained outside formal education systems to have their competencies assessed and certified, providing them with recognized qualifications that can enhance their employment prospects.

File image of President William Ruto during the disbursement of NYOTA Project funds in Samburu County.

The announcement comes several months after NYOTA issued alerts warning the public about fraudulent activities targeting potential beneficiaries.

In November 2024, NYOTA cautioned Kenyans against a fake mobile application falsely claiming affiliation with the project. The organization emphasized that it has no official fund app and urged youth to remain vigilant against scammers spreading misinformation.

"The information being circulated about the fund app is fake. Youth, let's stay alert so that we don't fall victim to fraudsters," the earlier notice had warned.

Additionally, the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) issued a scam alert in October 2024 after receiving numerous reports of fraudulent M-PESA messages claiming that youth had received funds from NYOTA Project or NYOTA Foundation. These messages prompted recipients to send money to unknown numbers.

MSEA clarified that no M-PESA payments had been made to programme beneficiaries and emphasized that all official SMS communications would only be sent from "Nyota Ke" and through the project's verified social media pages.