A Range Rover on Thursday, January 29, morning burst into flames along the Nairobi Expressway.

In a statement, the Moja Expressway company said the vehicle encountered a mechanical issue, which later resulted in it bursting into flames.

The company noted that the incident occurred at around 9:04 AM near the Southern Bypass entrance.

Moja Expressway noted that its patrol team and police officers evacuated passengers from the vehicle before putting out the fire.

“Traffic was temporarily disrupted along the Nairobi Expressway, near Southern Bypass Entrance B, after a vehicle encountered mechanical issues later resulting in combustion.

“Our patrol team, working closely with the Kenya Police Service were able to safely evacuate the passengers aboard the vehicle and extinguish the fire, while keeping other motorists safe,” read the statement.

The company urged motorists using the expressway to approach the area with caution as its team is working to clear the debris from the road.

Photos and videos of the incident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the luxury vehicle on fire with thick smoke billowing into the air.

This comes just days after a tanker loaded with a fuel product exploded after overturning along the Southern Bypass.

The incident occurred near Carnivore on Saturday, January 24, in the morning, causing a major disruption.

"A road traffic incident involving a lorry and a fuel tanker, which led to an explosion, has been reported near Ram Residency along the Southern Bypass.

“The highway has been temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes," a statement from the Kenya Red Cross read.

Emergency teams, including firefighters, contamination control specialists, and traffic police, responded swiftly to contain the situation.

Subsequently, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the reopening of the highway for motorists.

"Motorists have now resumed normal traffic along the Southern Bypass. However, road users are advised to exercise caution, adhere to posted speed limits, and follow directions issued by traffic police as traffic flow stabilizes," KeNHA stated.