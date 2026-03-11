Editor's Review ODM Communications Director Philip Etale has revealed that English football club Arsenal sent a special booklet in honour of Raila Odinga.

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale has revealed that English football club Arsenal sent a special booklet in honour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an update on Wednesday, March 11, he acknowledged the tribute, noting that the booklet was sent in memory of Raila, who was also known to be a fan of the North London side.

Etale added that he intends to deliver the gift to Raila's wife, Mama Ida Odinga.

"Thank you Arsenal. My favorite football club. I am in receipt of this booklet albeit belated, in memory of our fellow fan and my former boss the late Raila Amolo Odinga.

"I will look for Mama Ida Odinga to give her the gift which was sent to our hero and party leader, Raila Odinga," he said.

File image of the booklet

This comes months after a group of Arsenal fans visited the grave of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

Dressed in Arsenal jerseys and carrying flowers, the supporters made their way to the mausoleum to pay their final respects.

The group gathered around the grave, laid flowers, and sang the Arsenal anthem in his honour.

Raila, who passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, was a devoted supporter of Arsenal and often expressed his admiration for the team.

Following his death, AFTV, a popular global platform that brings together Arsenal supporters for discussions and updates, joined Kenyans in mourning his passing.

AFTV remembered Raila as more than just a political figure, but as part of the wider Arsenal family who embodied the spirit of the club’s global fan community.

"Everyone at AFTV is deeply saddened by the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. As a passionate Arsenal supporter and a friend to our community, his warmth and commitment inspired many.

"His legacy will live on, not only among Arsenal fans but across Kenya, where his leadership and love for the game touched countless lives. Rest in peace, Mr Odinga. Thank you for being an incredible part of the Arsenal family," AFTV said in a statement.