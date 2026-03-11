Editor's Review KeNHA warned of severe punishment for truck drivers found parking at undesignated stations.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has warned motorists of anticipated traffic during the Safari Rally scheduled to take place between March 12 and 15.





In a traffic advisory published on Wednesday, March 11, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli advised drivers to adhere to all traffic and road safety rules.





The Authority further warned of severe punishment for truck drivers found parking at undesignated stations along the highway.





"The Authority advises all truck drivers not to park at any undesignated locations on the highway, as violation of this directive shall lead to immediate arrest," the advisory read in part.





KeNHA further issued alternative routes that motorists could use to beat the traffic jam: the scenic, adventure, Thika Trail, and Suswa routes.

A file image of the statement issued by KeNHA on Wednesday, March 11.



The Scenic Route starts from Nairobi to Lanet, passing through Flyover (Magumu), Njambini, Ol Kalou, and Dondori.





On the other hand, the adventure route from Nairobi passes through Rironi, Naivasha, Engineer, Ol Kalou, Dundori and offloads traffic at Lanet.





Motorised have also been asked to explore the route that goes through Thika, Magumu, Ol Kalou, Dundori, then Lanet, or the Ngong-Suswa-Narok-Nakuru highway.





The KeNHA DG reaffirmed the authority's commitment to ensuring the road safety of all road users on Kenyan Highways.





Over the last few years, Kenyans have been left stranded in long traffic jams that have lasted for hours during the Safari Rally event.





The motor racing event attracts fans from Kenya, East Africa and beyond who turn up in numbers to witness the high-thrill, high-risk sporting event.



