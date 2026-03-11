Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in six counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in six counties on Thursday, March 12, as part of maintenance works.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 11, the company said the outages are expected to affect parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Turkana, Bungoma, Laikipia, and Kiambu counties.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect parts of Karen Road from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas expected to experience the interruption include Karen Country Club, Marula Park, Lower Plains Road, Karen Plains Road, St. Francis ACK Church Karen, Waterfront, China Square, and Farah Road.

Begonia Drive, Kenya Technical Training Institute, Ndege Road, Grange Park, Korongo Road, Watermark Business Centre, and Marist International University will also be affected.

In Uasin Gishu County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Senetwo, Flax, and Stroburg areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect locations such as Kaptagat, Naiberi, Cheptigit, Kiluka, Senetwo, Sumbeiywo, Teldet, Tendwo, and surrounding areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meanwhile, in Turkana County, the interruption will affect Tullow Oil Company and Lokichar Town and nearby customers from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Bungoma County, power will be switched off in areas around Lufwindiri and Nzoia Market between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Kakimanyi Village, Mongonye, St. Paul Nzoia, and surrounding areas.

Residents in Laikipia County will also experience outages in two areas.

In Jogi, Baguret, and Giachuma, electricity will be interrupted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting locations such as Kamangura, Mirera, Ragati, Baguret, Tambuzi Farm, and Naromoru Boys Secondary School.

Another outage will affect Chumvi, Doldo, and Oldonyiro areas during the same hours, including Doldo Market, Picha, Ilporei, Kimanju, and Ewaso.

In Kiambu County, the interruption will affect Gachie, Gacharage, and Ngecha areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Locations expected to be affected include Kihara Market, Gachie Hospital, Karura, Kagongo, and nearby customers.