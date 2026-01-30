Editor's Review The prosecution team opposed the accused's release on bond.

Six Iranians charged with trafficking narcotics valued at approximately Ksh8.2 billion have withdrawn their initial guilty pleas, prompting fresh legal proceedings in the high-profile case.

In a statement by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Friday, January 30, the accused individuals, Jaseem Darzadeh Nia, Nadeem Jadgal, Hassan Baloch, Raheem Baksh, Imran Baloch, and Imtiyaz Daryay, appeared before Chief Magistrate Hon. Anthony Mwicigi and requested that the charges be read to them again.

The six claimed they had not fully comprehended the charges when they entered guilty pleas two weeks earlier. Following a fresh reading of the charges, all six accused persons pleaded not guilty.

The suspects face charges of trafficking narcotic drugs, contrary to Section 4(a)(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994, as amended in 2022.

Prosecutors informed the court that the accused were collectively involved in trafficking 1,036.044 kilograms of methamphetamine aboard an unregistered and stateless dark vessel named "Mashaallah."

According to the prosecution, the offense took place between October 17 and 20, 2025, on the high seas at Latitude 04° 46.79'S and Longitude 045° 27.42'E, approximately 350 nautical miles east of Mombasa Port.

File image of a court hammer.



The prosecution team, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Joseph Kimanthi, and comprising Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Wanga Tito and Principal Prosecution Counsels Alex Ndiema and Susan Lewa, opposed the accused's release on bond.

They contended that the suspects are foreign nationals without established local residency or dependable contacts in Kenya, making them a significant flight risk if granted bail.

The court sided with the DPP's arguments and rejected the bond application, directing that the accused be held at Shimo La Tewa Prison while awaiting the hearing and final determination of the case.

Chief Magistrate Mwicigi further ordered that pro bono legal representation be provided at state expense to guarantee the accused receive a fair trial.

The case is scheduled for pre-trial mention on February 19, 2026.

The six Iranian nationals were initially brought before the Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa earlier this month in connection with the massive drug seizure.

The suspects were arrested during a complex multi-agency maritime security operation conducted off Kenya's coastline. Security forces intercepted a stateless dhow in the Indian Ocean, leading to the capture of the six individuals found aboard the craft.