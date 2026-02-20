Editor's Review Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino’s brother-in-law, Geoffrey Ajiki, has been freed after he was allegedly arrested.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, Babu disclosed that Ajiki was freed at 4 am and dropped off in Machakos.

“My brother-in-law was released at 4 am and dropped off in Machakos,” the ODM MP stated.

Ajiki was allegedly arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday evening.

Speaking after Ajiki’s arrest, Babu said he received a call from him informing him that he was being taken to the DCI offices in Nairobi Area.

File image of MP Babu Owino.

The Embakasi East lawmaker said he went to the officers but did not find his brother-in-law, and efforts to trace him were unsuccessful as his phone had been switched off

“Today, at around 4 pm, my brother-in-law, Geffrey Ajiki, called me and told me he was arrested by six DCI officers.

“He told me he was being taken to the Nairobi area DCI offices. I went there, and I did not find him. Right now, his phone is off,” he stated.

Babu demanded that Ajiki be released or be arraigned before the court if there is any charge against him.

“If there is any charge against my brother-in-law, present him before a competent court of law tomorrow, we will be there,” he stated.

The ODM MP linked Ajiki’s arrest to the planned Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega County this weekend.

Babu said the rally would continue as scheduled despite intimidation attempts from the government.

“The rally being organized in Kakamega, we will be there, and you cannot stop this rally. This rally is bigger than anyone else,” Babu added.

Last weekend, the Linda Wananchi team held a rally in Kitengela, Kajiado county which drew thousands of Kenyans.

However, the rally was disrupted after a teargas canister was thrown in the midst of the crowd.