The High Court in Kericho has ruled that UDA aspirant John Chebochok, who was implicated in a sex scandal, is unfit to hold public office.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, February 19, the Court ruled that Chebochok had grossly violated the Constitution.

The aspirant had been unmasked in a BBC Expose for allegedly soliciting sexual favours for employees seeking job opportunities in tea farms in Kericho.

"The Court issues a declaration that the 1st Respondent violated Articles 10(2), 26, 28 and 73 of the Constitution and is therefore unfit to hold any public office in the Republic of Kenya, and;

"A declaration that the 1st Respondent is consequently ineligible to contest for any public office and is consequently barred from holding any public office," the judgment read in part.

The judge further issued an order stopping his swearing in as Director of the Tea Factory, Ainamoi Zone.

In addition, the Court directed the Kenya National Human Rights and Equality Commission to investigate the systematic issues of sexual exploitation in the Tea Industry as per their mandate under Article 59 of the Constitution of Kenya.

The decision was welcomed by the Coalition Against Sexual Violence, which had filed a petition to challenge his ascension to office after being elected as Director in the wake of the Expose.

Many Kenyans questioned why President William Ruto had allowed his UDA party to be associated with Chebochok.

This is after they singled him out among the UDA aspirants who attended a meeting hosted by President Ruto at State House.

"What is more astounding is how someone filmed sexually exploiting vulnerable women can don the party colours of the president's party, attend a party candidates' conference, and be considered by the ruling party for public office," journalist Ferdinand Omondi poked.