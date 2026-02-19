Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in five counties, including Nairobi, on Friday, February.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in five counties on Friday, February 20.

In a notice on Thursday, February 19, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Migori and Nyeri counties.

In Nairobi, the outage will affect the Kyuna area from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Kyuna Road, Kyuna Crescent, Loresho Ridge, Loresho Crescent, Shanzu Road, Kibagare Way, Kibagare Valley, Mwanzi Road, Lower Kabete Road, Hillview, Turkana Drive, part of Lake View Estate and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, power will be interrupted in the RVTTI and Hillside areas between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The outage will affect RVTTI, Hillside, Eldowas Kipkorgot Centre, Carbacid, Naiberi Centre, Plateau Bible College and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kakamega County, the Harambee and Madungu areas will experience electricity disruption from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Affected areas include Harambee, Matungu, Mayoni, Koyonzo, Mwira, Imakale, Munami, Ogalo, Bulimbo, Panyako, Musambaa, Mwanachi, Shiabo and adjacent customers.

In Migori County, the Kehancha and Kegonga areas will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected locations are Kehancha Town, Ntimaru, Gwitembe, Kegonga, Getongoroma, Taranganya, Kobinto, Masangora, Komosimo, Carose, Senta, Komotobo, Matare, Maeta, Nyaroa, Komasicha, Komomwamu and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, two areas will be affected.

The Tumutumu Hospital area will experience power interruption from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Tegu Coffee Factory, Mathaithi, Rugoka, Giagatika, Mbogo-Ini, Tumutumu, Tumutumu Hospital, Karia, Ikonju, Kiangoma, Karie Coffee Factory, Mungaria Polytechnic, Wakamata, Kaiyaba, Mathira Technical Institute, Ngandu Girls Secondary School, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers.

The Brade Gate Hotel area will also be without electricity from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Brade Gate Hotels, Bantu Africa, Brade Gate Bakery, Hatchery, Rehabilitation Center and adjacent customers.