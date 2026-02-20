Editor's Review Charles Kanjama has been elected as the new President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

Kanjama garnered 3,728 votes, beating Peter Wanyama, who came second with 2,616 votes in the election held on Thursday, February 19.

The current LSK Vice President came in third place with 2,086 votes during the election.

The LSK election was managed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Kanjama will now succeed outgoing LSK President Faith Odhiambo, who has been at the helm of LSK since 2024.

File image of new LSK President Charles Kanjama.

In a statement after being declared the winner, Kanjama thanked the LSK members who turned up to vote for him as their new President

Kanjama noted that his win reflected the clear will of members of LSK.

“To the members of the Law Society of Kenya who turned out in such significant numbers, I thank you. You showed up. You guarded your vote. You affirmed, clearly and unmistakably, that the time is ripe for sober, steady, and disciplined leadership at the helm of our Society.

“Today’s result sends a simple and powerful message: the will of the membership cannot be bent by undue influence. It must always be respected,” said Kanjama.

Kanjama also announced that in the coming days, his team would begin translating campaign promises into a structured governance framework.

Further, the LSK President said he will work closely with the new leadership to build a united and formidable council focused on protecting members and defending the rule of law.

“I look forward to working closely with you to build a united and formidable Council, one that will protect the membership, defend the rule of law, and serve this Society with courage and clarity over the next two years,” Kanjama added.

Meanwhile, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has congratulated Kanjama on his election as the 52nd LSK President.

In a statement on Thursday, Kalonzo described Kanjama’s win as a well-earned mandate grounded in principled service, integrity, and commitment to the rule of law.

“I warmly congratulate Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama on his election as the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya for the 2026 to 2028 term. This is a well-earned mandate, grounded in years of principled service, integrity, and steadfast commitment to the rule of law,” said Kalonzo.