The Ministry of Interior has entered into a deal with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) to enhance security and disaster management during events across the country.

Speaking on Thursday, February 19, during a meeting with KEPSA board Chairperson Annette Kimitei, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said conference tourism and events are vital to the economy, and their security and the safety of participants are critical.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Events Managers Association of Kenya (EMAK) and the Bouncers Association of Kenya.

Under the agreement between the Ministry of Interior and KEPSA, a multi-stakeholder working group will be constituted to develop a national event safety and security framework and establish safety standards for various events.

The working group will be under the leadership of the Internal Security Principal Administrative Secretary.

File image of PS Raymond Omollo during a meeting with KEPSA stakeholders.

“Tourism and events are a vital part of the economy. From international sporting tournaments and concerts to political gatherings, conferences, and community celebrations, events create jobs, attract visitors, and support thousands of businesses.

“The new initiative will involve government agencies, private security providers, event managers, sports organizations, and industry associations to ensure events are safe, well-coordinated, and professionally managed,” the Ministry of Interior stated.

According to the ministry, the proposed framework will serve as a practical guide for event planners, security firms, venues, and public authorities.

The framework will also outline minimum standards for crowd management, medical preparedness, fire safety, counter-terrorism coordination, and post-event reporting.

During the meeting, it was also agreed that large-scale gatherings will require formal risk assessments before approval.

The organizers will be expected to demonstrate coordination with police, ambulance services, and fire departments prior to hosting events.

Further, the partnership between the government and KEPSA will include: training security personnel, enhancing medical emergency response systems, improving crowd and ticket control measures, and investing in modern technology.

Other areas of partnership are; addressing counterfeit, managing public health risks, and strengthening cybersecurity and data protection during events.

The collaboration between the state and KEPSA comes months after a fan died during Nigerian music star Asake’s concert held at the Nyayo Stadium on December 20.

In a statement on Monday, December 22, Asake expressed grief over the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved family while calling for accountability.

"I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on December 20th in Nairobi. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened; those responsible should be held accountable," he said.

Asake added that the incident contradicted the purpose of his music and performances.

"Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss. My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace," he added.

The organizers of the event also confirmed the incident and said they were working with authorities as investigations continue.