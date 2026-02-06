Editor's Review Omanga did not disclose which party she would run under, but stated she would listen to the ground.

Businesswoman Millicent Omanga has revealed that she will vie for the Nairobi County Woman Representative seat in 2027.

Omanga, through a post published on Friday, February 6, explained that she decided on running for the seat after listening to supporters.

"Many people have been asking what my plan is for 2027. I will be on the ballot for the Nairobi Women Representative position.

"I will be with my people. I hear you, and we are together in this," Omanga stated.

Nonetheless, the former Nominated Senator did not disclose which political party she would run for the seat under.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file photo of Millicent Omanga.

Omanga joins the race to succeed incumbent Esther Passaris, who declared openly that she would not defend her seat in the 2027 general election.

If she decides to run under the United Democratic Alliance, she will have to face off with Nominated Senators Karen Nyamu and Tabitha Mutinda for the party ticket.

The broad-based government deal between UDA and ODM could also throw a spin into the contest, depending on whether or not the parties will field one candidate each or a unified candidate.

Other candidates include activist Hanifa Adan, Nominated Senator Crystal Asige and Social Media personality Maverick Aoko.

Omanga will make her second stab at the Woman Representative position after losing narrowly to Passaris in 2022. She came in second with 586,246 against the incumbent's 698,929.