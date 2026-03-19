Editor's Review President William Ruto held a meeting with Communications Construction Company as Kenya prepares for the SGR extension launch.

President William Ruto on Wednesday, March 18, held a meeting with Communications Construction Company as Kenya prepares for the launch of the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

In an update, Ruto confirmed the meeting took place at State House, Nairobi, bringing together key stakeholders ahead of the anticipated launch.

"Met China Communications Construction Company Chairman Song Hailiang, State House Nairobi, ahead of Thursday's and Saturday's launches of the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Narok to Kisumu and onwards to Malaba respectively," he said.

Ruto noted that the extension of the railway line will enhance Kenya’s position as a gateway for trade in the region.

"The SGR extension will position Kenya as the regional trade and logistics hub, linking Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Port of Mombasa while unlocking the economic potential of Western Kenya," he added.

In addition to boosting trade, Ruto said the railway expansion will help address long-standing transport challenges by reducing pressure on the road network.

"It will also ease road congestion by shifting bulk cargo to rail, cutting costs, saving time, and improving safety across our highways," he further said.

File image of President William Ruto's meeting with Communications Construction Company

This comes days after Kenya Railways confirmed that the corporation has found a contractor for the SGR extension from Naivasha to Kisumu.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 9, Kenya Railways confirmed that its Managing Director, Philip Mainga, met with the contractor at the Kibos project area.

"The contractor is already mobilised on site, carrying out preliminary works to prepare for the laying of the standard gauge railway tracks," the statement read in part.

Mainga emphasised the need for all teams on the ground to guarantee the launch ceremony runs smoothly.

He also held a meeting with representatives from the Presidential Protocol team, the National Land Commission and security heads from Kenya Railways and Kisumu County.

"Discussions centred on coordinating all arrangements to ensure a seamless and successful event. Kenya Railways Corporation remains fully committed to delivering this vital infrastructure within the set timelines," the statement continued.

Kenya Railways disclosed that the completion of Phases 2B and 2C of the SGR would transform railway transport from Mombasa to Malaba.

The agency predicted that the new project would significantly ease cargo transportation, stimulate trade and strengthen regional connectivity across East Africa.

Estimated at 269 kilometres, the extension to Kisumu is projected to be completed by June 2027; the project will cost taxpayers Ksh500 billion.