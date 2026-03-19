Editor's Review The UDA National Elections Board has issued a notice to all aspirants eyeing the Member of Parliament seat for Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board has issued a notice to all aspirants eyeing the Member of Parliament seat for Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

In a statement on Thursday, March 19, the board announced that it shall hold an aspirants' engagement forum for all aspirants ahead of party nominations.

"In preparation for the upcoming Party Nominations slated for Friday, March 27, 2026, Notice is hereby issued that the UDA National Elections Board shall hold an Aspirants' Engagement Forum for all Aspirants contesting for the position of Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr Constituency," the statement read.

According to the notice, the engagement forum will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Kuresok Empowerment Hall in Emurua Dikirr Town.

This comes days after UDA invited aspirants to apply for party nominations ahead of the May by-elections.

In a notice dated Monday, March 16, the party announced that nominations will be conducted on Saturday, March 28.

"Following the declaration of vacancies in the offices of: Member of the National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency; Narok County, and Members of the County Assembly for Porro Ward, Samburu West Constituency; Samburu County, and Endo Ward, Marakwet East Constituency; Elgeyo Marakwet County.

"Notice is hereby given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Nominations shall be held on Saturday March 28, 2026," the notice read in part.

File image of the UDA Party leadership

UDA declared that all aspirants must register through its official online platform before being eligible to participate in the nomination exercise.

"Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for nomination by registering through the UDA party portal accessible at www.uda.ke," the notice added.

According to the NEB, the registration window opened on Tuesday, March 17, and will close on Friday, March 20, at 5:00 p.m.

UDA also outlined strict application procedures, noting that registration is mandatory and must be completed before any payment is made.

"All aspirants MUST first register on the UDA Portal. Upon completing the registration process, the system will automatically prompt the aspirant to pay the nomination fee through MPESA STK Push directly from the portal," the notice further read.

In terms of nomination fees, those seeking Member of County Assembly (MCA) positions will pay Ksh50,000 for male candidates, while female, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will each pay Ksh25,000.

Aspirants for Member of the National Assembly (MP) positions will pay Ksh250,000 for male candidates, with female, youth, and PWD candidates required to pay Ksh125,000.

UDA clarified that all nomination fees are non-refundable and can be paid either via MPESA Paybill number 888092 or through a designated bank account held at Equity Bank.

"Registration is only considered complete after both registration and payment are successfully done through the portal," the notice reiterated.