President William Ruto has made fresh appointments to government, instituting diplomatic postings into the nation’s foreign service.

Through a brief released on Friday, February 6, Ruto appointed Kosiom Frank Ole Kibelekenya as the new Kenyan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, with Kosiom set to be based in Copenhagen.

For Kosiom, his appointment would have to be approved by Parliament, with the statement stating that his name had been submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.

Other appointments were in the Deputy Ambassador position, with Ruto appointing Elias Bare Shill as the new Deputy Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Elias Bare will deputise Ambassador Kubai Iringo, who is the current Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Ambassador Joseph Warui was redeployed to Russia, with Warui set to be based in Moscow. The final appointment was Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Nur, who was commissioned as the Deputy Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania.

Nur is set to deputise Ambassador Isaac Njenga, Kenya's Ambassador to Tanzania.

Notably, the appointments were to newly established missions as sanctioned by the Cabinet, and the filling of vacancies arising from the end of tenure of serving diplomats.

After the appointments, Kenya’s diplomatic footprint now extends to 72 countries/territories, with foreign affairs becoming a key cog in Ruto’s administration.

In the newly- approved diplomatic missions, the Cabinet approved a new Embassy to the Vatican City (Holy See). This mission aims to strengthen diplomatic engagement with the Catholic Church and global moral, humanitarian, and development partnerships.

A new Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam, was also approved, with the government citing expanded engagement with Southeast Asia on trade, investment, and diplomatic fronts.

The new embassies joined the operationalisation of new consulates in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Guangzhou, China. Further, Kenya officially inaugurated its embassy in Rabat, marking the first full diplomatic mission in Morocco.



