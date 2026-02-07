Editor's Review The Office of the Ombudsman, has announced the resignation of its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wambua.

The Commission on Administrative Justice, commonly known as the Office of the Ombudsman, has announced the resignation of its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wambua.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, Chairperson Charles Dulo stated that the commission received Wambua’s resignation, informing the public of her departure from the office.

"The Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) wishes to inform the public that its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wambua, tendered her resignation on 27th January 2026," the statement read.

Dulo further explained that the commission deliberated on the matter during its 80th Sitting and approved the resignation.

"The Commission, at its 80th Sitting, considered and accepted the resignation in accordance with the law and the Commission's Human Resource policies," the statement added.

According to Dulo, the commission has already taken steps to address the leadership gap by commencing the recruitment process for a new CEO.

"Following this development, the Commission has initiated the process of recruiting a new Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, in line with the Constitution, the Commission on Administrative Justice Act, and applicable public service regulations, to ensure continuity in leadership and the effective discharge of the Commission's mandate.

"The Commission remains committed to serving the public with integrity, transparency, and accountability, and will keep the public informed as the process of appointing a new Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer progresses," the statement concluded.

File image of Mercy Wambua

Elsewhere, this comes days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed Marjan Hussein Marjan's exit as the CEO.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, IEBC clarified that the exit was not abrupt but a mutually agreed decision, and that the process of finding his successor has already begun.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), today, announces the formal exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Commission Secretary (CS), Mr. Marjan Hussein Marjan, after reaching an agreement to terminate his services by mutual consent.

"This, in effect, brings to an end his tenure in IEBC and marks the beginning of the process of recruitment of a new CEO and Secretary to the Commission," the statement read.

IEBC assured the public that an acting official will be appointed to keep operations running smoothly and to avoid disruptions in duties such as elections and boundary delimitation.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will announce an interim replacement who will take over as Acting CEO/ CS in due course.

"This is in line with our commitment and resolve to ensure we have a seamless transition designed to maintain momentum in carrying forward the IEBC constitutional mandates, including conducting elections and boundaries delimitation, among other important functions," the statement added.

IEBC also linked Marjan’s departure to a restructuring effort within the Secretariat aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and institutional readiness.

"As the current CEO/CS exits, we embark on critical reforms within the Secretariat. We wish to assure Kenyans that any changes will be designed to ensure we achieve effective institutional preparedness, strengthen our internal accountability and results-oriented systems, and leadership continuity.

"The IEBC Secretariat is very crucial in service delivery on electoral management and related matters, and it is the intention of the Commission that it has to reflect the level of preparedness, passion, and commitment to delivering credible, free, and fair elections in Kenya," the statement continued.

Notably, IEBC acknowledged Marjan’s contribution, especially during a period when the Commission operated without fully constituted commissioners, crediting him with steering the Secretariat through the phase.

"The Commission takes this opportunity to appreciate the work of Mr. Marjan, who was a committed servant and offered his professional services and leadership to lEBC since March 2022, when he was appointed as CEO/CS.

"We particularly thank him for steering the Commission Secretariat during the period of absence of the Commissioners until the current Commission was fully constituted on 11th July 2025. The Commission wishes the former CEO/CS well in his future endeavors," the statement further read.