The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the County Government of Turkana, has announced sponsored training opportunities for a Certificate in Community Health Nursing.

In a notice on Friday, February 27, KMTC said the scholarship programme targets members of the local community in Turkana County as well as refugees living in Kakuma and Kalobeyei.

According to KMTC, the two-year programme will commence in March 2026 and will be offered at KMTC’s Lodwar Campus.

Applicants must have attained a minimum mean grade of C- (minus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its equivalent.

In addition, candidates are required to have scored at least a C- in English or Kiswahili and a C- in Biology. A D+ (plus) in any one of the following subjects, Mathematics, Physics, or Chemistry, is also mandatory.

Candidates must provide a letter of introduction from their area chief if they are local applicants, or from a camp manager or UNHCR official for those from the refugee camps.

Applicants are also required to submit a brief essay of not more than 200 words explaining why they wish to pursue the course under the scholarship programme.

How to apply

Applications must be submitted online through the KMTC admissions portal on or before March 15, 2026.

Prospective students are required to create an account using a valid personal email address, log in, and complete the application form step by step before submitting it.

After submission, applicants will be required to confirm their details, check the accuracy of the information provided, and save any necessary changes.

They must then select the 'Apply UNHCR Scholarship' option on the dashboard and complete the specific scholarship application form.

Upon completing the online process, candidates are instructed to print the duly filled form, attach the required documents, and have them signed and stamped as required.

The documents should then be sent to the Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Medical Training College, P.O. Box 30195-00100, Nairobi.

For applicants from Kakuma and Kalobeyei, when filling in biodata details under nationality, they are required to indicate their country of origin.

Under county, sub-county, and constituency sections, they should select the option marked 'foreign.'

This comes a day after KMTC announced fully funded scholarships in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology (EACE-UN).

In a statement on Thursday, February 26, KMTC said the EACE-UN initiative is funded by the African Development Bank and the Government of Kenya.

According to KMTC, the scholarships are available in nine specialized program areas offered in KMTC campuses.

The courses include Higher Diploma programs in Medical Engineering (Dialysis Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment), Clinical Medicine and Surgery (Nephrology), Nephrology Nursing, Nutrition and Dietetics (Renal Nutrition), Medical Laboratory Sciences (Renal Technology), Occupational Therapy (Renal Rehabilitation), and Renal Pharmacy.

A short course in Renal Transplant Nursing is also available.

Applicants are also required to submit a handwritten essay of not more than 200 words explaining why they deserve the scholarship and how they intend to contribute to the community after graduation.

To qualify for the award, candidates must first secure an unconditional offer for one of their selected courses.

Priority will be given to county government employees within Kenya, KMTC staff, and health professionals with at least three years’ experience at a county health facility.

Applicants must also be registered with the relevant regulatory body for their basic training and have secured approval and release from their county employer.