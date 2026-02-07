Editor's Review The businessman was recently put on the spot by Winnie Odinga over his alleged association with the late Raila Odinga.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has clarified that it has not blessed the activities undertaken by businessman Oketch Salah.

Salah has been undertaking grassroots mobilisation of the youth for the ODM party, with questions arising about whose assignment he is working.

In an official statement on Saturday, February 7, ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga noted that Salah was carrying out the activities on his behalf and in his own capacity without the blessing of the party.

"The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) wishes to clarify that any activities, statements, or engagements undertaken by Oketch Salah are carried out strictly in his personal capacity and do not represent or bind the Orange Democratic Movement in any way," Wanga said.

Wanga, who is also the Homa Bay governor, explained that official party activities are sanctioned by the party organs and not undertaken in individual capacities.

She added that such activities as party's grassroots mobilisation are organised and actualised by the party's leadership.

"All official ODM activities, programs, and engagements are channelled through the Party Secretariat and are undertaken with the approval and guidance of the Party leadership, headed by Dr Oburu Odinga," she said.

Wanga noted that order and discipline remain key in the party, seeming to caution members against falling prey to the antics by people purporting to act on behalf of the party.

"Grassroots leaders, members, and supporters are therefore advised that no activities should be organised or conducted in the name of ODM without prior consultation and approval from the Party leadership and the Secretariat. The Party remains committed to order, discipline, and structured engagement in the pursuit of its objectives," Wanga added.

The statement came weeks after Winnie Odinga disowned Salah, who had been on record purporting closeness with the late Raila Odinga.

Salah, a businessman born in Migori County, had suggested that he was Raila's confidante and that the deceased shared deep secrets with him.

However, while appearing on a television interview, Winnie noted that Salah was not a member of their family, castigating him for leveraging her father's death for selfish gain.

Winnie said the relationship Salah claimed to have had with Raila was not that deep to warrant his pronouncements in public.

She took issue with Salah claiming that he handled Raila at his delicate moments, stating that the business was thriving on lies.