Editor's Review Nyamy declared that the Nairobi Woman Rep seat was hers for the taking.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has laughed off Millicent Omanga's bid for the Nairobi Women's Representative seat.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 7, Nyamu warned Omanga in advance that the bid would flop.

She declared that the Nairobi Woman Rep seat was hers for the taking and that anyone plotting to run against her should be ready for a huge disappointment.

"So now all of you want to run for my seat in 2027? Kitakuramba, my sister. Do not say that I did not warn you," Nyamu posted.

Nyamu stated that just as the nominated Senator seat was hers in 2022, she was guaranteed the Woman Rep position in 2027.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Millient Omanga



The Nominated Senator responded to naysayers who discouraged her from running for the seat, stating that she would pull it off just like incumbent Esther Passaris did in 2017.

"When I remember what you told Passaris when she announced her bid in 2017, yet she still won, I ignore your sentiments," Nyamu declared.

Nyamu further downplayed claims that concerns by the public about her character would hinder her bid.

Nonetheless, she made it clear that she welcomed competition and that the final decision lay with Nairobi residents.

Her response follows the declaration made a day after Omanga disclosed her interest in the Nairobi Woman Rep position in 2027.

The two will likely have to face Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda for the United Democratic Alliance party ticket.

Other candidates include activist Hanifa Adan, Nominated Senator Crystal Asige and Social Media personality Maverick Aoko.