Editor's Review Parents of day senior schools will not pay anything as the government will cover all the fees.

The Ministry of Education has released new school fee structures for all public senior schools.

MoE, vide Special Gazette Notice 1449 of February 6, 2026, revealed that parents of students in Day Senior Schools will pay nothing.

The entire amount of Ksh22,244 for the day schools will be covered by the National Government, with parents paying nothing.

On the other hand, the Ministry has approved some of the boarding senior schools to charge an annual fees Ksh75,798.

Out of this amount, the government will pay Ksh22,244, while parents will foot the remaining Ksh53,554.

For institutions approved to charge an annual fee of Ksh62,779, parents will only pay Ksh40,535, while the government's capitation will be Ksh22,244 per child.

PHOTO | COURTESY A snippet of the Gaette Notie from the Ministry of Eduation .



The new announcement is in line with the Basic Education Act.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that in line with Section 28 (1)and 29(1) and (2) of the Basic Education Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Education issues the following fees struture for all public senior schools in Kenya for learners under the Competency-Based Education and the 8-4-4 systems," the Gazette notice read in part.

Parents from special needs schools will only pay Ksh12,790, and the government will pay the balance of Ksh57,974 per year for each student.

The Ministry of Education directed that the school fee payments should be spread out across three terms at the ratio of 50:30:20.

It also issued a warning to the administrations of the schools against charging parents more than the gazetted amounts.

"No public school shall charge tuition fees or any other extra fees or levies contrary to the fees struture stipulated hereinabove. Schools harging below the foregoing ceilings are encouraged to maintain their rates," the gazette notice read in part.