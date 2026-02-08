Editor's Review The government has announced diplomatic efforts following reports of Kenyan nationals irregularly recruited and deployed to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The government has announced diplomatic efforts following reports of Kenyan nationals who were irregularly recruited and deployed to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In a brief statement on Sunday, February 8, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said the government is intensifying diplomatic engagements aimed at securing the release of Kenyans who were irregularly recruited and sent to the war front.

"Over the next couple of weeks we shall be expanding our diplomatic efforts to pursue the release of Kenyans irregularly recruited to serve on the frontlines of this conflict," he said.

As earlier reported, two more Kenyans have been killed while on the frontline of the war between Russia and Ukraine, it has been revealed.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Friday, February 6, the two were Ombwori Denis Bagaka, born on January 30, 1987, and Wahome Simon Gititu, born on May 21, 1991.

In the statement released by DIU, the bodies of the two, who Russia recruited, were found in the vicinity of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The remains of Ombwori and Wahome were found near the body of another Kenyan, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa.

Before being lured into fighting for Russia, all three were believed to be working for security companies in Qatar, where they were said to be earning high, stable incomes.

The report revealed that Ombwori and Mogesa arrived at a recruitment center in Yaroslavl on September 27, 2025. Wahome joined them a month later, on October 28.

The three Kenyans were allegedly represented by Kyrgyz citizen Salizhan Uulu Almamet.

In particular, Almamet signed contracts with the Russian occupation army on behalf of Ombwori, Wahome, and Mogesa in Yaroslavl, and also gained control over their bank accounts.

From Yaroslavl, the Russians sent the recruited Kenyan citizens to the Pogonovo training ground near the city of Voronezh, military unit No. 11097.

DIU stated that Russia uses this ground for accelerated military training, sending recruits directly to units of the occupation army engaged in combat operations.

A "penal battalion" has been formed within this military unit, where prisoners, captured deserters, chronic alcoholics and drug addicts, as well as foreign mercenaries, are sent.

The three Kenyans ended up in the "penal battalion," whose personnel, according to the testimony of Russian prisoners of war, are used by the aggressor for "one-way" combat missions.

After a short training period, the three were sent to Donbas to storm the city of Lyman. It is during this mission that the Kenyans met their deaths, eliminated by the Ukrainian Defence Forces while moving through the so-called “kill-zone.”

Notably, their first mission became the last for the three. DIU further claimed that the Russian leaders did not take any measures to support or evacuate the mercenaries from the battlefield.