Protests erupted in Nairobi's Huruma Estate following a tragic incident in which a young student from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) was killed.

On Sunday, February 8, locals took to the streets to decry alleged police brutality that left 21-year-old Sheryl Adhiambo.

Reports indicate that the girl was shot while helping her mother at a fish stall as police officers pursued a suspected thief nearby.

Her death has triggered protests, with local residents currently clashing with police in running battles in Huruma.

According to Human Rights Activist Hussein Khalid, the deceased was a first-year student at KMTC and had just completed her exams.



"Sheryl was a first-year student at KMTC. She had just finished her exams. Her body is lying at the city mortuary," Khalid stated.

Sheryl Adhiambo (inset) was allegedly shot dead by police.

Police brutality has been an issue of concern in President William Ruto's regime, with reports by humanitarian organisations indicating surging cases of deaths and injuries allegedly perpetrated by law enforcers.

For instance, between June and July 2025, at least 70 civilians in Kenya lost their lives, and more than 500 others were injured during waves of protests.

In June, demonstrations erupted following the killing of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

On July 7, another round of unrest during the Saba Saba commemoration left at least 40 people dead.

According to reports, the injuries and fatalities attributed to police actions were primarily caused by live ammunition, rubber bullets, water cannons, and tear gas.

Police brutality was among the contents of the memorandum of understanding signed by the president and the late Raila Odinga last March.

The two parties agreed on the formation of a mechanism to compensate the victims of police brutality, with the pursuit of justice on the side.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in protests and other settings, including police stations.

Ojwang's murder sent the country into a frenzy, with Kenyans demanding action against the perpetrators of the murder.