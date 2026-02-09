Editor's Review NPS has issued a statement following the fatal shooting of a KMTC student during a confrontation between police and youths in Huruma, Nairobi.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement following the fatal shooting of a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student during a confrontation between police and youths in Huruma, Nairobi.

In a statement on Sunday, February 8, NPS outlined the sequence of events that led to the deadly confrontation, the subsequent breakdown of order, and the steps being taken to ensure accountability.

According to the NPS, the chain of events began on the morning of Saturday, February 7, when a member of the public reported an alleged robbery, leading to police action and multiple arrests later in the day.

"Yesterday, 7 February 2026, at around 08:00, a member of the public reported at Huruma Police Station that five young men known to him had attacked him, robbed him of a silver chain and Ksh1,800 in cash, and threatened to kill him. Police visited the scene and arrested two suspects. Further enquiries led to the arrest of two more suspects at around 19:30," the statement read.

The police explained that tensions escalated during the second arrest when one suspect allegedly incited nearby youths.

"During this second arrest, one of the suspects raised an alarm and incited other youths nearby, who responded by throwing stones and other projectiles at the police in an attempt to obstruct the officers from executing their duties. The officers were forced to fire warning shots into the air," the statement added.

The NPS said that shortly after the confrontation, they received information indicating that a member of the public had been fatally injured.

"A short while later, information was received indicating that a member of the public had been fatally injured during the confrontation," the statement continued.

Following the fatal incident, police reported a deterioration of security in Huruma, marked by acts of destruction and unrest.

"Following the incident, a breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in the area, with reports of two vehicles being set alight today," the statement further read.

NPS stated that formal procedures to document the incident and establish accountability are ongoing, with independent oversight already in place.

"The NPS wishes to assure the public that a full documentation and accountability process for this incident is currently underway. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has been at the scene since early morning conducting investigations, with the police continuing to offer their full cooperation," the statement noted.

The police acknowledged the loss of life and urged the public to remain calm and allow investigations to proceed without further violence.

"The NPS acknowledges the tragic death of a young person during the skirmishes last evening. The public is asked to allow the processes of transparency and accountability to take place and to desist from further acts of lawlessness to enable de-escalation," the statement concluded.

Earlier Sunday, protests broke out in Huruma following the shooting.

Locals took to the streets to decry alleged police brutality that left 21-year-old Sheryl Adhiambo.

Reports indicate that the girl was shot while helping her mother at a fish stall as police officers pursued a suspected thief nearby.

Her death triggered protests, with local residents currently clashing with police in running battles in Huruma.

According to Human Rights Activist Hussein Khalid, the deceased was a first-year student at KMTC and had just completed her exams.

"Sheryl was a first-year student at KMTC. She had just finished her exams. Her body is lying at the city mortuary," Khalid stated.