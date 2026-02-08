Editor's Review Kenya Power has issued a notice of planned power outages affecting multiple counties across the country on Monday.

Kenya Power has issued a notice of planned power outages affecting multiple counties across the country on Monday, February 9.

The outages are part of the company’s ongoing maintenance schedule and are expected to last mostly from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Nairobi, the outage will affect parts of Mowlem, including Tononoka, disrupting power supply for homes and businesses in these neighbourhoods.

In Makueni County, residents in the Salama Area should expect interruptions.

The specific areas affected include Sultan, Kiu, Kiongwani, Kalimbini, Salama, Malili, Malili kwa DC, Ulu, Mavivye, Nunguni, Kikoko, Musalala, Kyambeke, Kavatanzou, and Kalongo.

The Central Rift Region will see outages in both Nakuru and Kericho counties.

In Nakuru County, areas affected are Olenguruone and Kirenget, including Olenguruone Market, Kirenget, Kiptagich Tea Factory, KTDA, and Chemusian.

Meanwhile, in Kericho County, power will be unavailable in parts of Bureti, covering Bureti Tea Factory, Kabitungu Secondary School, Tulwet Booster, Chomisian, Chelal Tea Factory, Chesamisiet Primary School, Korara, and Ngoina.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In the North Rift Region, West Pokot County will experience outages in Orolwo and Konyao, including Orolwo, Lokichar, Timale, Kodich, Nakwijit, Karameri, Konyao, Kodera, Ngotut, Kasei, Losam, Natimeri, Kiwawa, Chelopoy, and Alale.

Additional areas in the county affected are Kesogon and Chewoyet, covering Sakas, Chewoyet, Kamuino, Talau, Namanjalala, Karaus, and Kesogon.

In South Nyanza, Nyamira County will have outages in Kemera and around the Tombe Tea Factory, affecting Tombe Tea Factory, Kemera Market, Kiendege Secondary School, Nyangina Dispensary, Magombo Market, and Nyambaria School.

For the Mt. Kenya Region, Nyeri County will experience outages in Skuta, Meeting Point, and Thunguma, including Swahili Village, County Assembly of Nyeri, Immaculate Hospital, PCEA Ruringu, Rubis Skuta, Thunguma Market, and nearby areas.

In Murang’a County, affected areas include Kenol, Makuyu, and Ithanga, covering Kamahuha Dairy, Makuyu Town, Kenol Town, Kabati, Ndithini Mission, Ithanga Junction, Kakuzi Farm, Milaani Market, Muti Market, Progas, and AAA Growers.

In the North Eastern Region, Kiambu County will be affected in the White Sisters and M-Pesa Foundation areas.

Specific locations include Kilimambogo, White Sisters, Mpesa Foundation, Ngoingwa Classic, Delmonte sections, Ngoliba, Magogoni, Donyo Sabuk Market, and surrounding areas.