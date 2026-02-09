Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired back at President William Ruto over his claim that the Azimio coalition would be nothing without the ODM party.

Speaking on Sunday, February 8 evening in Naivasha, Gachagua suggested that the ODM party has lost its political grip across the country.

The former Deputy President claimed that key voting blocs that were ODM’s strongholds have abandoned the party.

“I have heard William Ruto say there’s an attempt to revive Azimio, and that Azimio cannot be revived because it has no ODM. I want to tell William Ruto that ODM is finished. The Luhya have left, the Kisiis have left, the Kamba have left, the people of the Coast have left.

“There is no such thing as ODM. Just like UDA lost the Mountain, now there is no such thing as UDA. So, you are cornered, and in a few days, we will escort you back home,” said Gachagua.

File image of President William Ruto.

President Ruto, while addressing Nairobi residents on Sunday afternoon, downplayed efforts to revive the Azimio coalition

The Head of State questioned the viability of the Azimio coalition without the ODM party.

“I have heard that they want to revive Azimio, the same Azimio we dismantled early in the morning. Now let me ask Azimio without ODM, isn’t that just fading away?” Ruto posed.

This comes days after the Azimio National Executive Council (NEC) appointed Kalonzo Musyoka as the new party leader, replacing the late Raila Odinga.

The Azimio NEC also removed Juet Mohammed from the Secretary position and replaced him with Suba South MP Caroli Omondi.

"Following the resolutions of 2nd February, 2026, of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party's Council and National Executive Committee, the party notifies the public of the change of the following officials: the new Party Leader is H.E. Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, E.G.H, SC, the new Secretary General Hon. Caroli Omondi," the statement read in part.