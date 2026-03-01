Editor's Review Martha Karua has joined the nation in mourning the victims of the tragic helicopter crash in Nandi County that claimed the lives of several people, including Emua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno.

People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua has joined the nation in mourning the victims of the tragic helicopter crash in Nandi County that claimed the lives of several people, including Emua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno and the pilot, George Were.

In a statement on Sunday, March 1, Karua extended her condolences to the family of the Emurua Dikirr legislator, praising his dedication to his constituents and his service to the nation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I join the nation in mourning the lives lost in yesterday's tragic helicopter crash in Nandi County.

"To the family of Hon. Johana Ng'eno, Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr, Kenya has lost a serving legislator who was a fierce defender of his constituents. His constituency, his family, and his colleagues in Parliament have my deepest sympathies," she said.

Karua also remembered the other victims of the crash, noting that each life lost represented a deep personal tragedy to loved ones.

"I also mourn the loss of the remaining passengers, whose names have not yet received official confirmation. Each of them was someone's parent, child, sibling, or friend. Their families are in my thoughts and prayers," she added.

However, Karua paid special tribute to the pilot, George Were, revealing that she had worked closely with him during the 2022 general election campaign period.

"But I must speak especially of George Were, the pilot of that helicopter, and a man I knew personally.

"George was my assigned pilot during the 2022 Azimio presidential campaign. He flew me across this country through long days, difficult terrain, and demanding schedules," she further said.

Karua went on to describe the pilot’s character, remembering his professionalism, patience, and warmth during challenging moments.

"George was patient. He had a sense of humor and made an effort to accommodate everyone around him, regardless of the circumstances, and he always had an encouraging word. On the difficult days of that campaign, those words mattered more than he may have known," she explained.

Karua offered comfort to Were's family, saying his kindness and presence left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

"To his family, George brought something rare to his work, a warmth that stayed with you long after you landed. That is a rare gift. All those who had the privilege of knowing him will remember him," she concluded.

Meanwhile, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua continues to suspect foul play in Ng’eno's death.

Speaking at a church service in Nyandarua County on Sunday, Gachagua suggested that the cause of the crash was not a natural one.

This was despite eyewitnesses at the crash site attributing the accident to bad weather.

He claimed that Ng’eno had acquired many enemies after showing potential as the go-to leader of the Kipsigis sub-tribe of the larger Kalenjin community.

Gachagua, who said he had been close to Ng’eno, mentioned Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot as those who had opposed the late lawmaker.

"He had been under a lot of siege from Murkomen and Cheruiyot trying to suppress his ambition to be the leader of the Kipsigis community. The Kipsigis people have had many challenges. Any time a leader has emerged to lead, the community has faced challenges. We don’t want to say anything, but we want to call for thorough investigations for truth to be known," he said.

Gachagua asserted that the investigations could not be fair if Murkomen continued to hold his post as Interior CS.

According to him, the deceased politician’s family and Kenyans would be satisfied if the probe were carried out by independent and foreign agencies.

Gachagua suggested the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or the United Kingdom’s Scotland Yard to investigate the crash.

"Murkomen can’t be CS Interior and the family of Ng’eno and other Kenyans expect fair and transparent investigations, because Murkomen has been fighting Ng’eno.

"We want to ask Ruto to ask Murkomen to step aside. Otherwise, we ask that we get Scotland Yard or the FBI to carry out an independent investigation into the air crash that caused the demise of Johana Ng’eno," he said.